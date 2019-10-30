Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for October 30, what’s in store for Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer and other zodiac signs

more-lifestyle

Updated: Oct 30, 2019 06:15 IST

The placement of the Sun, the Moon and the planets play a huge role in determining our fate. Horoscopes help us in knowing how our day is about to fare. So, why wait? Go ahead and see if the stars are lined up in your favour today.

* Aries (March 21-April 20): A new purchase will help you keep up with the rivals. You are likely to add to your fame and prestige on the social front. You can expect total recovery from an ailment that has been troubling you for long. Going for something expensive at this juncture will be a step in the right direction as you have the money. Peace and harmony prevail on the home front and will help you rest and rejuvenate. An overseas vacation is on the cards and will prove enjoyable. You can neglect to complete an important task and find yourself at the receiving end of a senior.

Love Focus: Love life remains satisfactory.

Lucky Colour: Dark Grey

Lucky Alphabet: H

Friendly Numbers: 7, 12

Friendly Zodiac Today: Aquarius & Leo

Be careful of: Virgo

* Taurus (April 21-May 20): Doing up the property owned by you is indicated and will be a step in the right direction. A celebration on the social front is likely to keep you entertained. Continue your fitness regimen to enjoy good health. Previous investments are likely to give you excellent returns. This is an excellent day when you achieve much on the professional front. You can plan a much awaited vacation with family. Some family commitments may prey on your time, but will have to be discharged.

Love Focus: Some unrealistic demands by lover can put you in a dilemma, so give it time before taking any hasty action.

Lucky Colour: Crimson

Lucky Alphabet: E

Friendly Numbers: 4, 9

Friendly Zodiac Today: Sagittarius & Libra

Be careful of: Leo

* Gemini (May 21-Jun 21): Property and wealth can come by way of inheritance for some. It will be fun travelling with your group of friends today. An alternative medicine is likely to work wonders. Things begin to improve on the financial front. It may become difficult to pull along with someone in the family, so expect some turbulence on the home front. An impromptu out of town trip is likely to infuse excitement. You may feel a bit stretched today on the professional front to meet lover.

Love Focus: Total bliss is foretold on the romantic front as you cement your relationship with lover ever so strongly.

Lucky Colour: Yellow

Lucky Alphabet: Y

Friendly Numbers: 6, 9

Friendly Zodiac Today: Scorpio & Virgo

Be careful of: Libra

* Cancer (Jun 22-July 22): You will enjoy working on a new project and your inputs are likely to prove valuable to its success. Someone in the family may make you feel proud by his or her achievement.

Fun time is foreseen on a vacation. Those at loggerheads regarding a property will find an amicable solution. You can feel hurt by someone not according the respect due to you on the social front. Your firm resolve to stay fit will do a whale of a good to your health. It is better to vary the timings of your workouts to prevent monotony from setting in

Love Focus: You will not be found wanting in rekindling your love life.

Lucky Colour: Lavender

Lucky Alphabet: E

Friendly Numbers: 8, 10

Friendly Zodiac Today: Aries & Pisces

Be careful of: Leo

* Leo (July 23-August 23): You will need to make the atmosphere conducive for amicable discussion regarding a property matter. You will need to spend more time with your study group, if you don’t want to be left groping in the dark when the time comes. You will manage to maintain your schedule of workouts and enjoy good health. You can earn the wrath of partner by pointing out something you don’t like about him or her. Tensions threaten to mar peace at home and get you all upset. Wanderlust may make you pack your bags and go someplace exotic. Those in the media are likely to get recognized for their contribution.

Love Focus: You will be only too happy to take a ride in your lover’s dreamboat today!

Lucky Colour: Rosy Brown

Lucky Alphabet: U

Friendly Numbers: 1, 12

Friendly Zodiac Today: Taurus & Pisces

Be careful of: Aries

* Virgo (August 24-September 23): A child or family youngster may need disciplining. A leisure trip is likely to take you on an out of town journey and prove immensely entertaining. Don’t seal any deal relating to property today. Support on the academic front will be most welcome. Joining a gym or taking up physical training is indicated and will prove beneficial for your overall health and well-being. You may spend more that you have catered for on something not essential. Repetitive work on the professional front can bore you, but you will find interesting ways of doing the same old thing!

Love Focus: Those looking for love can experience a few ‘false alarms’ before coming across their dream mate!

Lucky Colour: Sea Green

Lucky Alphabet: G

Friendly Numbers: 9, 12

Friendly Zodiac Today: Leo & Scorpio

Be careful of: Cancer

* Libra (September 24-October 23): Prospects for a matrimonial alliance are likely to brighten for you or someone eligible at home. Your apprehensions about a journey will be unfounded. A lucrative deal will be clinched despite tough competition. You are likely to find yourself more energetic than usual today. An outdoor sporting activity may catch your imagination and benefit your health wise. You will be in the pink of financial health as money comes to you from some unexpected source. A slip up on the professional front is possible, but you will be able to cover it up well.

Love Focus: Parents may give consent for marrying someone you love.

Lucky Colour: Electric Blue

Lucky Alphabet: D

Friendly Numbers: 2, 7, 9

Friendly Zodiac Today: Capricorn & Taurus

Be careful of: Gemini

* Scorpio (October 24-November 22): A fun-filled trip is likely to materialize. A new purchase can find you on Seventh Heaven! Someone is likely to extend a helping hand on the domestic front and ease your job.

You may feel that you are cured of an ailment, but it may show every sign of recurring. If you are not earning well, this is the time to start thinking about the alternatives. Your standing in your professional circle is likely to get a boost. A contentious family matter will be settled amicably through your efforts.

Love Focus: Love can become a distant dream for those who cease looking for it.

Lucky Colour: Golden Brown

Lucky Alphabet: E

Friendly Numbers: 4, 16

Friendly Zodiac Today: Sagittarius & Leo

Be careful of: Virgo

* Sagittarius (November 23-December 21): Daily commuters may try a different mode of conveyance. Property can become a source of worry. Setting up a new house is on the cards and will give immense sense of satisfaction.

Success is foretold for those trying to come back in shape. Proper financial planning will be required to allocate funds correctly under the various heads. Excellent opportunities are set to come your way on the professional front. An argument at home may upset you.

Love Focus: A romantic evening with lover is foreseen with candlelight dinner and soft music thrown in!

Lucky Colour: Grey

Lucky Alphabet: T

Friendly Numbers: 26, 28

Friendly Zodiac Today: Capricorn & Libra

Be careful of: Cancer

* Capricorn (December 22-January 21): Some of you will be able to add to your wealth and even plan to buy property. Someone from your generation is likely to give you company today. Steady recovery can be expected by those suffering from an ailment. Professionally, you will find things moving your way. Professional commitments may make you neglect love life, so take steps to brighten it up. You are likely to spend an enjoyable time with family today. Official travel may increase and upset your routine, but the returns will be good.

Love Focus: It is better to accept your mistake on the romantic front, as it will be found out by lover sooner or later!

Lucky Colour: Saffron

Lucky Alphabet: S

Friendly Numbers: 8, 11

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Aquarius

Be careful of: Leo

* Aquarius (January 22-February 19): Enjoying a family get together is possible. A planned vacation may get underway and prove lots of fun. A venture others were apprehensive about will prove profitable. You can get ignored on the social front by someone who dislikes you. You will be able to take good care of health by avoiding junk food. You are likely to come into big money through a deal. Someone may grudge you your success and work against your interests on the professional front.

Love Focus: A steady relationship will become a source of immense joy for you.

Lucky Colour: Chocolate

Lucky Alphabet: G

Friendly Numbers: 5, 8

Friendly Zodiac Today: Aries & Sagittarius

Be careful of: Libra

* Pisces (February 20-March 20): A chance for an overseas journey is likely to materialize and make you see new places. Your attempts to get hold of some property may not succeed. An exciting time is foreseen on the social front. A healthy diet and an active lifestyle may become your mantra soon, just to keep fit and energetic. Things start looking rosy again on the financial front. Whatever you are trying to achieve on the professional front will be yours for the asking today. Planning something with the family will be more work, than enjoyment.

Love Focus: Disagreements with lover needs to be handled with care.

Lucky Colour: Light Blue

Lucky Alphabet: U

Friendly Numbers: 5, 15

Friendly Zodiac Today: Taurus & Scorpio

Be careful of: Gemini

The astrologer can be contacted at psharma@premastrologer.com or support@askmanisha.com

