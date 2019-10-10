Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for October 10, what’s in store for Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer and other zodiac signs

more-lifestyle

The position of the planets, the moon and the sun together decide how our day is going to be. Each zodiac sign has a different set of characteristics which tell a lot about someone’s personality. Horoscopes give us a hint about the day. Go ahead and see whether the odds are in your favour today or not.

* Aries (March 21-April 20): Homemakers may go in for renovation work to give a facelift to the house. Travel bug may bite some and take them someplace exotic. Possession of a property may come to you. Someone is likely to keep you guessing on the social front, but don’t get impatient, just play along. Health remains excellent, as you turn health conscious. Money will not pose much problem, but you still need to be a bit conservative in spending. Some difficulties may be faced in regaining control on the professional front.

Love Focus: Those with romantic inclinations will need to cast their net wider to get lucky.

Lucky Colour: Pink

Lucky Alphabet: E

Friendly Numbers: 4, 16

Friendly Zodiac Today: Capricorn & Sagittarius

Be careful of: Pisces

* Taurus (April 21-May 20): You will manage to take out time from your busy schedule for the family today.

Investing in property can give handsome returns, so keep an eye on it. On the academic front, you may find your competitors getting the better of you. Encouraging results can be expected by bringing changes on the health front. Profits accrue, as wealth comes from excellent negotiations on the business front. Success is foretold, as you find yourself in the right frame of mind to tackle some negotiations at work today.

Love Focus: This is a good day to spend time with lover, provided you are able to skip office!

Lucky Colour: Cream

Lucky Alphabet: T

Friendly Numbers: 6, 8, 10

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Aries

Be careful of: Aquarius

* Gemini (May 21-Jun 21): You will be able to impress family members at home by balancing many tasks at once. Those travelling in public transport will need to be careful of their belongings. Investing in property can give handsome returns, so keep an eye on it. On the academic front, you are likely to come out with flying colours. A change of lifestyle for better health may not suit you. A short period of financial hardship cannot be ruled out for some. Entrepreneurs may need to survey the market well before launching any new products.

Love Focus: Workplace becomes a fun place as a colleague warms up to your romantic gestures.

Lucky Colour: Turquoise

Lucky Alphabet: R

Friendly Numbers: 5, 8

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Cancer

Be careful of: Virgo

* Cancer (Jun 22-July 22): An exciting trip is on the cards for some. A property deal will need to be considered in detail, as chances of getting hoodwinked look bright. You are likely to come a step closer to buying a piece of property. Maintaining an active lifestyle will help you in keeping healthier and fitter. Do invest in a scheme that does not seem lucrative at this point of time, as it is bound to get profitable at a later stage. Professional front is handled competently and efficiently. Worrying over a trivial issue unnecessarily can irritate family members.

Love Focus: An exclusive dinner out with the one you love is on the cards.

Lucky Colour: Aqua Green

Lucky Alphabet: E

Friendly Numbers: 7, 14

Friendly Zodiac Today: Sagittarius & Aries

Be careful of: Scorpio

* Leo (July 23-August 23): A change of scene will be most rejuvenating and refreshing, so plan on a short vacation. A property being auctioned may bring some into serious money. Those pursuing higher studies may get lucky in campus recruitment. Some mental worries may not let you mind rest in peace. Money invested in some schemes may take time for giving good returns. Your efforts on the professional front may not show immediate results, but will not go in vain. Problems on the domestic front may need to be addressed deliberately for a lasting solution.

Love Focus: Lover’s annoyance over something you have done is justified, so get into the sorry mode now!

Lucky Colour: Silver

Lucky Alphabet: O

Friendly Numbers: 22, 24, 26

Friendly Zodiac Today: Pisces & Scorpio

Be careful of: Libra

* Virgo (August 24-September 23): A wedding proposal may not be acceptable to someone eligible in the family. Spending a few days with someone out of town is possible. Those buying or selling property must keep in touch with the real estate scene to avoid burning fingers. Academic front remains satisfactory. You will do your health a great favour by dumping junk food. Delay in taking an important decision regarding finances may pose problems. You are likely to experience a positive phase in professional life.

Love Focus: Chance of getting romantically linked to a workplace colleague or an acquaintance is possible.

Lucky Colour: Beige

Lucky Alphabet: S

Friendly Numbers: 5, 9

Friendly Zodiac Today: Scorpio & Aquarius

Be careful of: Cancer

* Libra (September 24-October 23): You will have the money to purchase an item you had been wanting for the house. An outing with family and friends is possible and promises lots of fun. A good price can be expected by those selling property. You may have no choice, but to extend a helping hand to someone on the social front. You can be burdened by a physical task, but you will have the energy to complete it. A get-rich-quick scheme may actually work and give good returns. Tying up business with pleasure may not let you do any of the two, so give it a rethink.

Love Focus: Your romantic endeavours show all signs of succeeding, so rejoice!

Lucky Colour: Lavender

Lucky Alphabet: A

Friendly Numbers: 18, 27

Friendly Zodiac Today: Capricorn & Sagittarius

Be careful of: Gemini

* Scorpio (October 24-November 22): Home will be a happy place to be in, only if you are able to control your mood swings. Visiting a tourist destination on a vacation is possible. Possession of a new house or apartment is likely to be handed over to you soon. Focus and persistence on the academic front is certain to bring positive results. Some of you can pay a heavy price for neglecting health. Wealth is likely to come to you from some unexpected sources. Something left unfinished at work is likely to be completed today without disturbing your other schedule.

Love Focus: Those in love can expect a fantastic time today.

Lucky Colour: Electric Grey

Lucky Alphabet: S

Friendly Numbers: 6, 12, 18

Friendly Zodiac Today: Sagittarius & Virgo

Be careful of: Aquarius

* Sagittarius (November 23-December 21): Those feeling shackled at home are likely to taste freedom soon! A journey by road seems risk-prone. Good returns can be expected by those investing in property. Consider carefully before volunteering for something on the academic front, as the task may prey upon your time. A medical problem may need attention, so don’t neglect. Money or property may come to some through inheritance. You may find it difficult to complete a project entrusted to you and cut a sorry figure.

Love Focus: Time is ripe to say the words to your beloved that you had waited for so long!

Lucky Colour: Turquoise

Lucky Alphabet: H

Friendly Numbers: 1, 11, 17

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Capricorn

Be careful of: Taurus

* Capricorn (December 22-January 21): Travelling abroad with family is indicated for some. Investing in property is indicated for some, which may prove a financial boon at a later date. You will get enough opportunities on the academic front to showcase your talents. Your efforts for attaining perfect health are likely to pay rich dividends. You will manage to boost your earning potential by making the right moves. Innovative ideas at work are likely to impress those who matter and add to your professional reputation. Buying new furniture or a major appliance for home is on the cards for some.

Love Focus: Don’t succumb to false promises on the romantic front by weighing things in the right perspective.

Lucky Colour: Golden

Lucky Alphabet: U

Friendly Numbers: 6, 12, 18

Friendly Zodiac Today: Sagittarius & Libra

Be careful of: Leo

* Aquarius (January 22-February 19): Home will be peaceful enough for you to rest and recoup. There is a chance of taking a break from daily routine by planning a short vacation. Returns from an ancestral property promise to keep your bank balance in the pink of health. Sports and games are likely to interest you, but waste a lot of productive hours. A change in diet will be helpful in getting trimmer. Consider your options well before taking a calculated risk on the financial front. On the professional front, your credibility can come under the scanner.

Love Focus: Someone’s opinion on the romantic front may mean much to you, so take pains to project a positive image.

Lucky Colour: Navy Blue

Lucky Alphabet: P

Friendly Numbers: 3, 6, 9

Friendly Zodiac Today: Taurus & Libra

Be careful of: Gemini

* Pisces (February 20-March 20): An ancestral property is likely to be sold for a handsome amount. A pat on the back for good performance on the academic front is possible. Imposing self-discipline will have positive fallout on health. Some tightening of belt may be required to keep up a healthy bank balance. Those separated may initially find it difficult to get leave to celebrate a function together with the family, but persistence will pay. Keep speed in check while driving.

Some of you will deliver a sterling performance on the professional front.

Love Focus: Romantic mood prevails as you get to spend some time with lover.

Lucky Colour: Sky Blue

Lucky Alphabet: J

Friendly Numbers: 2, 8, 10

Friendly Zodiac Today: Aquarius & Aries

Be careful of: Libra

The astrologer can be contacted at psharma@premastrologer.com or support@askmanisha.com

