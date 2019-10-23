Horoscope Today: Are the stars lined up in your favour? Find out the astrological prediction for Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer and other zodiac signs for October 23.

more-lifestyle

The placement of the Sun, the Moon and the planets determine our fate. Horoscopes help us in knowing how our day is about to fare. So, why wait? Go ahead and see if the stars are in your favour today.

* Aries (March 21-April 20): A property deal promises to bring in big money. Your determination and dedication is likely to ease out things on the academic front and help you join the lead pack. A new diet regime may not suit you and even cause problems. Time is not to think of the lost opportunities for making money, time is to do something about it now. Spending quality time with family is indicated. Be careful on the road. Something new started on the professional front will get the recognition that you expect.

Love Focus: You are likely to lose a golden opportunity to meet the one you secretly love.

Lucky Colour: Dark Green

Lucky Alphabet: J

Friendly Numbers: 3, 7, 11

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Sagittarius

Be careful of: Aquarius

* Taurus (April 21-May 20): Those travelling by road can expect to make good time. Those thinking of buying property may find some good choices. You are likely to perform exceptionally well on the academic front. Your active lifestyle will ensure that you remain physically fit. Single mothers are likely to become more financially secure. You may not be too happy with the kind of workload that has been put on your shoulders on the professional front, but little you can do about it. Spouse and family will make the home front a fun place to be in.

Love Focus: Dealing with a common enemy is likely to bring partner closer.

Lucky Colour: Violet

Lucky Alphabet: K

Friendly Numbers: 5. 10

Friendly Zodiac Today: Leo & Pisces

Be careful of: Virgo

* Gemini (May 21-Jun 21): Friends or relations may drop in at your place. A comfortable travel is foreseen for those embarking on a long journey. Check all documents thoroughly, before striking a property deal. You will manage to hold your own on the academic front. You may decide to take up an exercise regime and benefit on the health front. You may be compelled to extend monetary help to someone you hardly remain in touch with. An average day for doctors, engineers and other professionals is foreseen.

Love Focus: A love triangle threatens to put some in an awkward situation.

Lucky Colour: White

Lucky Alphabet: S

Friendly Numbers: 7, 14

Friendly Zodiac Today: Aries & Aquarius

Be careful of: Scorpio

* Cancer (Jun 22-July 22): An out of town business development tour may not prove to be worth the effort. There is a fair chance of a flat or plot being registered in your name. Someone you have made your guide and philosopher may no longer appear convincing, so it is time to take your own call.

Your love for junk food may have serious repercussions on the health front. A financial crunch being experienced by some will soon be over. Those serving in uniform are in line for some recognition. Giving a sympathetic ear to a family elder will help him or her feel nice.

Love Focus: You will manage to get lover or partner into the mood for some romance today!

Lucky Colour: Light Grey

Lucky Alphabet: D

Friendly Numbers: 18, 20

Friendly Zodiac Today: Sagittarius & Gemini

Be careful of: Leo

* Leo (July 23-August 23): An out of town official trip will give you some respite and peace of mind. Those hoping for the best price for a house or property may need to wait a bit more. You will take long strides to catch up with the leaders on the academic front. Your choice of eating right and remaining active promises to keep you fit and energetic. A property dispute will need to be settled without recourse to the legal process. Consistently good performance may get you in line for promotion, but it will entail a lot of hard work. Parents may get upset with their non-performing child

Love Focus: There is a likelihood of getting struck by the Cupid’s arrow and fall madly in love, so rejoice!

Lucky Colour: Cream

Lucky Alphabet: P

Friendly Numbers: 4, 8, 12

Friendly Zodiac Today: Cancer & Aries

Be careful of: Scorpio

* Virgo (August 24-September 23): Your benevolent gesture towards someone is likely to be applauded on the social front. Health-wise you remain on the top of the world. Good money is likely to be made in speculation by some. Those travelling can become unwell during the journey, if not careful. Returns from property may not seem adequate and may require a revision. Your man management skills are likely to be praised by higher ups. Youngsters may demand money and make you see red.

Love Focus: Those looking for love are certain to find it today.

Lucky Colour: Lemon

Lucky Alphabet: U

Friendly Numbers: 5, 10, 15

Friendly Zodiac Today: Taurus & Scorpio

Be careful of: Aquarius

* Libra (September 24-October 23): Some homemakers can expect to get praised. Journey by sea or air will prove most exciting. Someone may misguide you regarding a real estate matter, so be careful. On the professional or academic front, you will need to remain a step ahead of others, if you expect to achieve your goal. Someone’s advice on the fitness front will prove most beneficial in retaining perfect health. A conscious effort on your part will help boost earning. A job well done may not be acknowledged by superiors and can leave you frustrated.

Love Focus: Romantic thoughts can dominate your mind today and make the evening enjoyable!

Lucky Colour: Purple

Lucky Alphabet: J

Friendly Numbers: 1, 18

Friendly Zodiac Today: Capricorn & Sagittarius

Be careful of: Scorpio

* Scorpio (October 24-November 22): Your desire for a vacation may soon be fulfilled. Those into real estate can strike it rich, if they seize the opportunity presenting itself. Your initiative on the social front is likely to solve a recurring problematic situation. Your efforts to come back in shape are likely to succeed. A favourable financial situation will help you in overcoming the downturn in business. Hard work may drain you, but will get positive results on the professional front. Someone may be desperate to meet you on the family front, just for old time sakes.

Love Focus: Mixed signals on the romantic front may confuse you.

Lucky Colour: Rose

Lucky Alphabet: N

Friendly Numbers: 5, 12

Friendly Zodiac Today: Aquarius & Virgo

Be careful of: Cancer

* Sagittarius (November 23-December 21): Homemakers can find family members a bit indifferent to their efforts. Those associated with any kind transport need to exercise caution today. Day seems favourable for builders and property dealers. Those suffering from a lifestyle disease will manage to ease their discomfiture. Sticking to your exercise regime will begin to show positive results. Monetary help from an unexpected source can be expected by some. Those newly introduced to acting or public speaking will manage to overcome stage fright.

Love Focus: Doing window shopping and eating from roadside eateries with lover will be enjoyable.

Lucky Colour: Coffee

Lucky Alphabet: B

Friendly Numbers: 9, 2

Friendly Zodiac Today: Capricorn & Libra

Be careful of: Taurus

* Capricorn (December 22-January 21): A handsome commission is in store for real estate and commission agents. Being invited as chief guest or guest of honor in an event or function cannot be ruled out for some.

A new health product will help in getting back in shape. Think things out carefully before agreeing to finance someone. Things at work will go according to plans and without interruptions. Despite your glaring shortcomings, family remains nice to you. A good day for travelling long distance.

Love Focus: Your sharp wit and sense of humour is likely to attract someone from the opposite gender.

Lucky Colour: Electric Grey

Lucky Alphabet: B

Friendly Numbers: 17, 21

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Aquarius

Be careful of: Aries

* Aquarius (January 22-February 19): A family youngster is likely to take long strides on the academic front and make you proud. Some of you may have to undertake an out of town journey, which will be far from comfortable. A property transaction is likely to bring added advantage. Tying loose ends both at work and home may be your priority today. Home remedies come in real handy for those suffering from minor ailments. On the financial front, the day is going to be exceptionally profitable. Entrepreneurs will need a different strategy to get a foothold in the market.

Love Focus: You can get enamoured with someone you have been meeting regularly.

Lucky Colour: White

Lucky Alphabet: T

Friendly Numbers: 8, 18

Friendly Zodiac Today: Gemini & Scorpio

Be careful of: Leo

* Pisces (February 20-March 20): An exciting time on the domestic front will keep you happily engaged. Travel overseas is foreseen for some, but it will be strictly business. Builders and property dealers may find the real estate horizon brightening up. Overlook petty rivalries, if you wish to improve relations with others and bring bonhomie in your social circle. Good will power in sticking to the exercise regime will help you in coming back in shape. You are likely to do well financially and save too. It may become difficult to find a suitable person at work to delegate an important job.

Love Focus: Your patience and sensitivity to the moods of lover is likely to win the day for you.

Lucky Colour: Light Red

Lucky Alphabet: G

Friendly Numbers: 4, 16

Friendly Zodiac Today: Capricorn & Sagittarius

Be careful of: Cancer

