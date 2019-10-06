Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for October 6, what’s in store for Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer and other zodiac signs

more-lifestyle

Updated: Oct 06, 2019 10:39 IST

The position of celestial bodies decide what exactly is going to happen in our lives. Who we will meet, what we will do and how we will be throughout the day. Horoscopes help us know how its all going to be.

So why wait? Here is the horoscope for October 6, find out if the odds are in your favour.

* Aries (March 21-April 20): Someone is likely to prove most helpful on the domestic front today. Enjoyable company is likely to shorten a journey. A construction work may be held up due to some unavoidable circumstances. For once you may attempt to take your own stand on the social front and call a spade a spade. Those suffering from allergy will need to be extra careful. A financial issue can give you some anxious moments. Be strict with subordinates shirking work, if you don’t want the output to be affected.

Love Focus: Those in love must find newer ways to please lover to keep the relationship rocking!

Lucky Colour: Green

Lucky Alphabet: R

Friendly Numbers: 7, 14

Friendly Zodiac Today: Pisces & Scorpio

Be careful of: Capricorn

* Taurus (April 21-May 20): Getting leave for vacation is possible. Good returns from property can be expected and will add to your wealth. This bravado is likely to attract a lot of praise from your well-wishers. Those unwell will show marked improvement in their condition. Investments done in the past are likely to materialize now and give you a healthy bank balance. A new project can keep you worried. Smooth sailing on the family front is likely to keep your peace of mind intact.

Love Focus: Things can get sour on the romantic front, so be careful in what you do or say.

Lucky Colour: Navy Blue

Lucky Alphabet: Y

Friendly Numbers: 2, 8, 10

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Sagittarius

Be careful of: Aquarius

* Gemini (May 21-Jun 21): An ancestral property may become the bone of contention in the family. A positive day is foreseen for those out to complete an important assignment on the academic front.

Weight watchers will succeed in remaining in shape through their own efforts. Those planning to buy a vehicle must not succumb to unrealistic temptations and remain within the budget. You will feel much more confident of undertaking a venture at work that you were afraid of earlier. Parents may nag you over an issue, but it will be for your own good. Don’t volunteer to undertake a long drive.

Love Focus: A heart-to-heart talk with lover is possible today.

Lucky Colour: Violet

Lucky Alphabet: H

Friendly Numbers: 20, 24

Friendly Zodiac Today: Capricorn & Libra

Be careful of: Scorpio

* Cancer (Jun 22-July 22): Good bargain price on property that you are interested in can be expected. Don’t volunteer information on the social front, as it can turn into malicious gossip. Too many dietary restrictions can prove counterproductive. Good earning possibilities appear on the horizon, so go for them. Keep a close watch on the professional front, as things can go out of hand. Domestic harmony is much assured. Planning a vacation may appear difficult at this juncture, as issue regarding leave is still not clear.

Love Focus: Spouse may give you a pleasant surprise today, so keep your fingers crossed!

Lucky Colour: Maroon

Lucky Alphabet: E

Friendly Numbers: 4, 9, 13

Friendly Zodiac Today: Pisces & Capricorn

Be careful of: Aries

* Leo (July 23-August 23): Overseas travel is indicated for some. Those in a legal tangle in a property matter may suffer a reverse, so be careful. This is a positive day that proves special for some. Be judicious in what you eat and drink to avoid ill health. Money will not pose much problem as wealth comes your way. A period of struggle cannot be ruled out for job seekers, but their efforts promise to pay in the end. Some changes on the home front are foreseen and may take up your time.

Love Focus: Romantic thoughts are likely to dominate your mind, but meeting lover today may pose difficulties.

Lucky Colour: Peach

Lucky Alphabet: U

Friendly Numbers: 3, 7, 10

Friendly Zodiac Today: Taurus & Scorpio

Be careful of: Gemini

* Virgo (August 24-September 23): A property may finally come into your name, as the paperwork is slated to get over soon. You will succeed in asserting your authority on the social front by having your way.

On the health front, you manage to keep ailments at bay. A boost to earning and profits is foreseen and will help make your financial front strong. Landing a suitable job is possible for those looking for better options. Differing opinions about a sensitive issue may create tensions at home. Don’t volunteer your services to drive or drop someone in your vehicle, if you are not feeling up to it.

Love Focus: Lovers will get the chance they had been seeking of being together.

Lucky Colour: Navy Blue

Lucky Alphabet: T

Friendly Numbers: 7, 9, 13

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Aquarius

Be careful of: Cancer

* Libra (September 24-October 23): Motivating someone you like to accompany you on a journey is possible. Suitable returns from rented out property can be expected. Someone may take advantage of you in the guise of being friendly, so take care. Those suffering from lifestyle diseases will find their condition improving. Inadequate bank balance may need prompt attention for repaying a loan. You are likely to put your heart and soul in the current assignment, and manage to beat rivals at work. Homemakers will be able to get thing moving smoothly on the domestic front.

Love Focus: Getting introduced to a charming member from the opposite camp is a possibility.

Lucky Colour: Crimson

Lucky Alphabet: I

Friendly Numbers: 5, 8, 12

Friendly Zodiac Today: Taurus & Sagittarius

Be careful of: Aries

* Scorpio (October 24-November 22): You may face the repercussions of not handling someone diplomatically on the home front. Pilgrimage may be on the minds of the religious-minded and may translate into a journey soon. An impending move to a new location holds much promise, so don’t delay. You may not feel too comfortable in a new social set up, but will have to get used to it. Health remains excellent, as you become increasingly health conscious. A get-rich-quick scheme may fail to get off the ground, so don’t sink your money with it. Complications arising on the workplace are likely to get resolved without putting you in any kind of problems.

Love Focus: Bringing your romantic ideas into effect is likely to please lover.

Lucky Colour: Light Green

Lucky Alphabet: J

Friendly Numbers: 1, 11, 17

Friendly Zodiac Today: Gemini & Scorpio

Be careful of: Taurus

* Sagittarius (November 23-December 21): Investing in a property now will be a step in the right direction. Unnecessarily worrying about your future can keep you depressed. You remain in good health. A financial issue will be satisfactorily solved. A relaxing environment on the home front will help you to unwind. A delay in commencing a journey threatens to upset your programme. Don’t take things for granted on the professional front, as you may be in for a shock.

Love Focus: A passion-filled evening is foreseen for some, as romantic front burns bright!

Lucky Colour: Magenta

Lucky Alphabet: G

Friendly Numbers: 4, 8, 12

Friendly Zodiac Today: Aries & Virgo

Be careful of: Gemini

* Capricorn (December 22-January 21): A professional issue facing you at work is likely to be resolved without any tension. It may be difficult to attend a family get-together due to professional commitments. Those undertaking a long journey need to be extra careful about their belongings. Shifting into a new house cannot be ruled out. Misunderstandings floating on the social front regarding someone are likely to be cleared through your initiative. You will manage to remain in shape through your own efforts. A competent financial advisor can make a difference to your financial health, so don’t even think twice.

Love Focus: Lovers will find time for getting together and enjoying each other’s company.

Lucky Colour: Dark Green

Lucky Alphabet: P

Friendly Numbers: 1, 11, 18

Friendly Zodiac Today: Taurus & Virgo

Be careful of: Leo

* Aquarius (January 22-February 19): Setting up a new house is on the cards for some. You may not be able to do full justice to a task entrusted to you due to circumstances beyond your control. If you can take care of your health today, you are certain to enjoy the day to the hilt! Money will be no problem as earning stabilises. A senior at work may not be impressed by your output. Attempts to resolve a family dispute or a misunderstanding will succeed and prove a big relief. Stress of commuting may make some opt for something more convenient.

Love Focus: Right approach promises to bring you closer to the one you secretly love.

Lucky Colour: Cream

Lucky Alphabet: K

Friendly Numbers: 17, 21

Friendly Zodiac Today: Cancer & Sagittarius

Be careful of: Aries

* Pisces (February 20-March 20): Exploring some avenues may translate into earning opportunities on the financial front. Freelancers can hope to earn well. Your worries regarding a family elder on the health front may be laid to rest, as he or she shows quick recovery. Travel is on the cards and can be for business or leisure. A property deal is likely to be negotiated and brought within your budget. Today, you are likely to meet someone after a long time and revisit nostalgic memories together! There will be no complaints on the health front.

Love Focus: It will be important to keep lover in a jovial mood, if you want the time together to be pleasant.

Lucky Colour: White

Lucky Alphabet: J

Friendly Numbers: 9, 12

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Aquarius

Be careful of: Cancer

The astrologer can be contacted at psharma@premastrologer.com or support@askmanisha.com

