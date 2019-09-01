Horoscope today: Astrological prediction for September 1, what’s in store for Aries, Taurus, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, and other zodiac signs

more-lifestyle

Updated: Sep 01, 2019 10:53 IST

The positions of the sun, moon and planets determine our daily horoscope. Each sign has its own characteristics and traits which tell us a lot about a person’s personality. Now wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Horoscopes help by giving a little hint about what the day is going to be like for you. So, go ahead and find out whether the odds are in your favour today.

*Aries (March 21-April 20): You will leave no stone unturned in making your stay out of town comfortable. Prospects of owning property look bright, so go for it as this seems to be an auspicious day. Students need to work hard on the academic front. You may find yourself going great guns on the professional front. This is the time to come into the saving mode to avoid cash crunch. Fitness conscious people are likely to introduce something new in their fitness routine and benefit. You may make plans to meet a family member not with you at present.

Love Focus: Someone you secretly admire is likely to set your heart aflutter on the romantic front!

Lucky Colour: Electric Blue

Lucky Alphabet: M

Friendly Numbers: 8, 12

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Taurus

Be careful of: Virgo

*Taurus (April 21-May 20): A change of scene is likely, as you plan to take off for a short vacation. This is a good time to apply for a plot or flat, as stars appear to be brightening on the property front. You excel on the academic front by maintaining a sharp focus.

You make steady progress on the professional front and impress others by your performance. Saving money should be your mantra now. An exercise regimen started with much fanfare may not be followed due to sheer laziness! Positive nature of someone close will keep the domestic atmosphere light.

Love Focus: Those looking for matrimonial alliance may get hard pressed to find a suitable mate.

Lucky Colour: Forest Green

Lucky Alphabet: L

Friendly Numbers: 4, 8

Friendly Zodiac Today: Capricorn & Scorpio

Be careful of: Libra

*Gemini (May 21-Jun 21): An exciting day on the family front is foreseen with the arrival of someone close. You may not want to go on a pre-planned journey. A property may come into your possession. You are likely to get favourable treatment on the academic front. Something you are delving into is likely to become financially successful. A workplace senior may not be as receptive to your ideas as you had expected, so convince him or her. Someone may tempt you into trying something new on the health front and it is certain to prove beneficial.

Love Focus: Those in love on the sly can expect a rollicking time today.

Lucky Colour: Peach

Lucky Alphabet: G

Friendly Numbers: 6, 9

Friendly Zodiac Today: Aquarius & Virgo

Be careful of: Leo

*Cancer (Jun 22-July 22): Changes made on the home front may not find favour with spouse. Accompanying someone on a journey is likely to make things comfortable for you. Something that you have done on the academic front is likely to be praised. Family support at work will help you in focusing in a different direction. You can be at your ingenious best at making excuses for refusing money to someone. Some healthy choices on the health front will be a step towards your quest for fitness.

Love Focus: An affair started innocently can get serious and ring in happy times.

Lucky Colour: Deep Sky Blue

Lucky Alphabet: S

Friendly Numbers: 7, 14

Friendly Zodiac Today: Aries & Leo

Be careful of: Taurus

*Leo (July 23-August 23): Curb your tendency to drive rashly today, as stars don’t appear favourable. A property issue you are apprehensive about is likely to be settled amicably. An academic achievement promises recognition. A good career choice may soon find you climbing the corporate ladder. Demanding your own salary figure may not seem so farfetched now, as it had been previously. Getting motivated for achieving perfect figure is possible for some. Tensions on the family front can keep you in a foul mood.

Love Focus: Spending some quality time with lover is foreseen for some.

Lucky Colour : Magenta

Lucky Alphabet: P

Friendly Numbers: 1, 11

Friendly Zodiac Today: Pisces & Capricorn

Be careful of: Aries

*Virgo (August 24-September 23): On the home front, looking at the positive side of life will help boost optimism. You are certain to proceed on a vacation to someplace exotic and enjoy your heart out! A piece of property selected by you may finally be yours. Distractions may hit your performance hard on the academic front. Enhancement in the inflow of money is possible on the financial front. You will find colleagues supportive, but expect no help in lessening your burden of work on the professional front. Getting out of shape may prompt you to shake a leg and hit the fitness trail, but don’t overdo things.

Love Focus: Going out of your way to maintain a strong relationship with someone important will be a step in the right direction.

Lucky Colour: Dark Turquoise

Lucky Alphabet: L

Friendly Numbers: 8, 16

Friendly Zodiac Today: Taurus & Capricorn

Be careful of: Cancer

*Libra (September 24-October 23): You may have to make efforts to dissipate tensions at home, especially in a joint family set up. Stars look favourable for travel, so start planning a vacation. A property matter may be taken up. Whatever knowledge you have gained on the academic front will be put to good use today. Selection process for an important appointment looks favourable for you on the professional front. A handsome figure for something you want to sell is what you are likely to get. Conscious efforts on the health front will help you keep fit.

Love Focus: Love is a two-way traffic, your attempts to make it one way can cause friction.

Lucky Colour: Red

Lucky Alphabet: K

Friendly Numbers: 2, 6, 8

Friendly Zodiac Today: Cancer & Libra

Be careful of: Taurus

*Scorpio (October 24-November 22): Visiting a fun place with friends is on the cards today, so get set for enjoying your heart out. Chances of taking possession of a house or apartment look bright. Someone you are banking on may feel reluctant to put in a good word for you on the academic front. You will need to become more conscious of your spending pattern to curb wastefulness. You may have to explain your position at work for a mistake committed or something not done. Those feeling unwell are likely to make quick recovery. Help from someone from the family side will save a lot of your time.

Love Focus: Despite spending time together with lover, you can feel hesitant to broach a subject close to your heart.

Lucky Colour: Electric Blue

Lucky Alphabet: J

Friendly Numbers: 4, 8, 12

Friendly Zodiac Today: Gemini & Leo

Be careful of: Libra

*Sagittarius (November 23-December 21): Weather may become a deciding factor for you to undertake a long journey. There is no need to become big hearted where property is involved Your performance on the academic front will be far from satisfactory.

Keeping a step ahead of the competition on the professional front will be easy. Don’t be hasty in investing money, even though advised by someone close. You will manage to put some good health tips and advice into action. You may have to come to terms with the latest developments on the family front.

Love Focus: Your love interest is likely to do something to get noticed.

Lucky Colour: Pink

Lucky Alphabet: R

Friendly Numbers: 5, 12

Friendly Zodiac Today: Capricorn & Libra

Be careful of: Cancer

*Capricorn (December 22-January 21): A slanging match with spouse or a family member is a possibility. Planning a family outing cannot be ruled out and travelling promises to be as much fun as the outing. Construction of a house may be taken up by some. Stars are favourable enough for you to ace a competition or excel in academics. On the financial front, safe investment options are likely to appeal to you more. Your qualifications are likely to raise your professional price, so don’t settle for anything less than a hefty package. You will resolve to avoid junk food to remain healthy.

Love Focus: You are likely to impress someone from the opposite camp and kick start a budding romance.

Lucky Colour: Yellow

Lucky Alphabet: D

Friendly Numbers: 9, 12

Friendly Zodiac Today: Cancer & Sagittarius

Be careful of: Aries

*Aquarius (January 22-February 19): This is a good day to organise a gathering of your near and dear ones at your place. You can feel a bit disappointed in learning that a colleague is going overseas on an official duty. Excellent returns can be expected from sale of property. You may find yourself in two minds regarding pursuing something on the academic front. You may be in the mood for a bit of splurging, so go right ahead! Expertise in your profession may have people eating out of your hands. Some bodily ailment may make you realise the importance of good health and make you take up an exercise regime.

Love Focus: A budding romance with an opposite number with whom only have casual acquaintance is possible.

Lucky Colour: Parrot Green

Lucky Alphabet: Y

Friendly Numbers: 1, 4, 7

Friendly Zodiac Today: Scorpio & Gemini

Be careful of: Libra

*Pisces (February 20-March 20): Organizing a function or an event on the home front can keep some busy today. Keep travel to a minimum today. A property dispute threatens to pit you against a sibling, so start searching for an amicable solution. Those biting their nails on the academic front can rest easy, as things begin to shape up to their liking. Your contention on the professional front will be proven correct and add to your reputation. This is the right time for investing in a scheme you have been contemplating for long. Eating right and maintaining an active lifestyle will not go waste, as you continue to enjoy good health.

Love Focus: Spending time with sweetheart may not materialise, due to other commitments.

Lucky Colour: White

Lucky Alphabet: T

Friendly Numbers: 2, 4, 8

Friendly Zodiac Today: Aries & Cancer

Be careful of: Virgo

The astrologer can be contacted at psharma@premastrologer.com or support@askmanisha.com

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

First Published: Sep 01, 2019 10:53 IST