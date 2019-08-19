Horoscope today: Astrological prediction for August 19, what’s in store for Aries, Taurus, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, and other zodiac signs

more-lifestyle

The positions of the sun, moon and planets determine our daily horoscope. Each sign has its own characteristics and traits which tell us a lot about a person’s personality. Now wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Horoscopes help by giving a little hint about what the day is going to be like for you. So, go ahead and find out whether the odds are in your favour today.

*Aries (March 21-April 20): You will be able to settle something outstanding on the professional front. You are likely to do well financially and save too. A home remedy may come in handy in getting rid of a minor ailment. Something that you have initiated at home will earn praise from the family. An outing with friends and family is in the pipeline. Acquiring new office premises or a house is on the cards for some. Romance may distract some from the academic front.

Love Focus: You may need to try harder to connect with the one you secretly love.

Lucky Colour: Maroon

Lucky Alphabet: C

Friendly Numbers: 12, 18

Friendly Zodiac Today: Pisces & Libra

Be careful of: Leo

*Taurus (April 21-May 20): Whatever you have planned on the professional front promises to go smoothly. Living frugally, but without hampering quality of life, may prove difficult. You will be able to fine tune your body through dietary control. Differences with spouse may crop up and lead to a showdown. Business travel is likely to prove tiring. Someone may lay claim to property that you had considered yours.

Love Focus: Love infuses new excitement in life for you to count on.

Lucky Colour: Light Blue

Lucky Alphabet: P

Friendly Numbers: 1, 14

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Aquarius

Be careful of: Gemini

*Gemini (May 21-Jun 21): A favourable financial situation will help you in overcoming the downturn in business. An independent assignment at work is likely to see you in your element. You will put in efforts to maintain good health. Someone you were in love with may enter your life once again. Playing the good host at a party organised by you is possible. An exciting outing with friends may not turn out to be so. A property you have invested in may near completion, so get ready for the possession. Extra-curricular activities may take a major chunk of your time on the academic front, but will get you recognition all the same.

Love Focus: Someone you were in love with may enter your life once again.

Lucky Colour: Dark Turquoise

Lucky Alphabet: K

Friendly Numbers: 2, 20

Friendly Zodiac Today: Aquarius & Leo

Be careful of: Libra

*Cancer (Jun 22-July 22): Remaining aware of the developments on the work front will be to your advantage. Financial constraints that you had been experiencing in the past simply disappear. Keeping a control over diet is important and will not prove difficult for you. Good news awaits you on the family front. Speed and comfort are foreseen for those undertaking a long journey. A property deal is likely to be sealed, as you are able to complete all the formalities. Preparation for a competition on the academic front will move as per your plans.

Love Focus: Don’t invest your energy in an issue that doesn’t seem to resolve on the love front.

Lucky Colour: Dark Yellow

Lucky Alphabet: D

Friendly Numbers:8, 17

Friendly Zodiac Today: Scorpio & Sagittarius

Be careful of: Aries

*Leo (July 23-August 23): Some good investment opportunities will be grasped and promise to strengthen your financial front. Be prompt in discharging whatever responsibility is given to you on the professional front. You may shake out of your lethargy and seriously take up an exercise regimen. You may find it difficult to devote full time to family, due to other commitments. You are likely to take a break from the routine and plan an out-of-town trip. A property may finally come into your name, as the paperwork is slated to get over soon. Your hard work and efforts will find you coming out with flying colours on the academic front.

Love Focus: Young couples can expect the marital boat to sail smoothly.

Lucky Colour: White

Lucky Alphabet: Y

Friendly Numbers: 11, 14, 18

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Leo

Be careful of: Virgo

*Virgo (August 24-September 23): You will be able to earn well, as new avenues open up. A rival may shoot down your ideas on the professional front and upset you. Avoid excesses, if you value your health. A family gathering is in the offing and will prove most enjoyable. A chance to travel on an official tour will materialise for some. A new house may come into your possession after a long wait. Your laziness on the academic front threatens to negate your hard work.

Love Focus: Cupid is likely to strike the lonely hearts and make you smile.

Lucky Colour: Royal Blue

Lucky Alphabet: S

Friendly Numbers: 1, 11, 21

Friendly Zodiac Today: Cancer & Aries

Be careful of: Aquarius

*Libra (September 24-October 23): Personality is likely to be your main weapon in a job interview. Whatever you invest in now, you are likely to get doubled in the near future. Those under the weather will not only recover, but will be able to resume their exercise regimen too. You may be called upon to complete something left incomplete on the home front. Escalating costs may become a bane for those who are getting something constructed. Good performance on the academic front will bring you a step closer to something that you desire.

Love Focus: Romance with the one you like is set to flower and bloom in its full majesty!

Lucky Colour: Parrot green

Lucky Alphabet: H

Friendly Numbers: 9, 18

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Scorpio

Be careful of: Virgo

*Scorpio (October 24-November 22): Your financial health improves and helps you put some of your ideas into action. You can suffer ignominy on the professional front for something that you had failed to achieve. Those facing health problems are likely to find their condition improving. Family is likely to support your ideas and encourage you to spread your wings. Those apprehensive about travel documents can rest easy as they will manage to undertake the journey overseas. You are likely to have your way in a property issue. Someone may take you to task for something not completed on the academic front.

Love Focus: Your analytical mind will keep you from doing anything hasty in a relationship problem.

Lucky Colour: Chocolate

Lucky Alphabet: S

Friendly Numbers: 11, 2, 22

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Scorpio

Be careful of: Virgo

*Sagittarius (November 23-December 21): Your performance on the academic front may leave much to be desired. Meeting your near and dear ones in a family gathering is indicated and will prove most enjoyable. Those newly employed are likely to party with their first salary soon. Your plans for earning extra income from a side business will see the light of the day. Avoiding junk food will be step in the right direction. A long journey proves tiresome and may keep you fatigued. A property issue is likely to get resolved amicably.

Love Focus: Newlyweds are likely to enhance their understanding amongst each other.

Lucky Colour: Lemon

Lucky Alphabet: M

Friendly Numbers: 9, 12, 18

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Capricorn

Be careful of: Leo

*Capricorn (December 22-January 21): Shifting to a bigger house is indicated for some. Some extra time may need to be devoted on the academic front, but it will be in your interest. Full support of higher ups can be expected in a particular workplace situation. Something that you have introduced in your daily routine will prove most beneficial on the health front. Spouse may get crossed with you for going for an outing. Frittering away your savings on mundane things is indicated for some.

Love Focus: Initiative on the romantic front is likely to bear fruit.

Lucky Colour: Magenta

Lucky Alphabet: N

Friendly Numbers: 13, 4

Friendly Zodiac Today: Scorpio & Pisces

Be careful of: Gemini

*Aquarius (January 22-February 19): Money comes in a steady stream and will keep you financially stable. Becoming a yes-man at work can have its advantages, so toe the line of someone important and prosper! Some seasonal ailment can trouble you, so take all precautions to remain healthy. Possibility of getting a property at a good price cannot be ruled out. You may find yourself more inclined to pursue something intellectual. Family may become your priority and planning something together cannot be ruled out. It will be easier to approach a particular destination by a longer route than face the traffic.

Love Focus: Tight schedule can make it difficult for you to spend a quiet evening with lover.

Lucky Colour: Forest Green

Lucky Alphabet: T

Friendly Numbers: 9, 12, 18

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Capricorn

Be careful of: Leo

Pisces (February 20-March 20): Alterations and additions may be initiated to restore an ancestral property. You will be able to maintain your performance on the academic front at the highest level. Your savings are likely to come in good use today. Someone may make you do extra hours on a project at work and upset your personal plans. Buying something major for the house is possible. Plans for a vacation to someplace exotic fructify. You will manage to remain regular in your daily workouts and benefit on the health front.

Love Focus: Things may cool down in a relationship, but you will manage to stoke up the romantic fires.

Lucky Colour: Purple

Lucky Alphabet: S

Friendly Numbers: 2,4,6

Friendly Zodiac Today: Taurus & Libra

Be careful of: Cancer

The astrologer can be contacted at psharma@premastrologer.com or support@askmanisha.com

First Published: Aug 19, 2019 10:16 IST