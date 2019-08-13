Horoscope today: Astrological prediction for August 13, what’s in store for Aries, Taurus, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, and other zodiac signs

more-lifestyle

Updated: Aug 13, 2019 10:25 IST

The positions of the sun, moon and planets determine our daily horoscope. Each sign has its own characteristics and traits which tell us a lot about a person’s personality. Now wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Horoscopes help by giving a little hint about what the day is going to be like for you. So, go ahead and find out whether the odds are in your favour today.

*Aries (March 21-April 20): Too much outdoor dining and wining can affect your health adversely. You may find yourself in a dilemma on the financial front – to splurge with friends to remain in their circle or save money and become an odd one out. Reputation on the professional or academic front gets boosted as your performance is lauded by all. Home will be a happy place as you enjoy an extended break from work. Some of you may be tasked to ferry a relative to his or her place. Some positive developments on the property front are indicated. Someone on the academic front will help you in understanding the problem and looking for solutions.

Love Focus: You may feel frustrated in not being able to take the one you love out on a vacation.

Lucky Colour: Lavender

Lucky Alphabet: L

Friendly Numbers: 4, 8, 12

Friendly Zodiac Today: Scorpio & Pisces

Be careful of: Virgo

*Taurus (April 21-May 20): Travelling towards the west will prove lucky for you. Constructing a house or acquiring an apartment cannot be ruled out for some. Some of you may not fare too well in a competition or exam. You are likely to compensate bad eating habits with regular workouts. A senior can take exception to your error prone work and pull you up. Tranquility pervades the domestic front and gives you the chance to let your hair down. Financially, it appears to be a satisfying day with money coming your way.

Love Focus: Spouse is likely to give you good advice, go by it rather than resisting it.

Lucky Colour: Baby Pink

Lucky Alphabet: S

Friendly Numbers: 5, 12

Friendly Zodiac Today: Sagittarius & Libra

Be careful of: Capricorn

*Gemini (May 21-Jun 21): A short vacation is possible, so get ready to have some unadulterated fun! Be clear of the fine print, before you take steps to acquire a new house or shop, as you may be taken for a ride. Those involved in outdoor activities are likely to get thoroughly refreshed. An unexpected requirement of money can prove worrisome, but you will be able to tide over the situation. Mood swings of spouse can disturb the peaceful environment of home. You can plan to invite people over to your place today. Those compelled to take up another job due to circumstances beyond their control are likely to get a glowing referral from their previous employers.

Love Focus: You will derive much satisfaction from the way things are moving on the romantic front.

Lucky Colour: Dark Brown

Lucky Alphabet: K

Friendly Numbers: 2, 11

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Cancer

Be careful of: Taurus

*Cancer (Jun 22-July 22): Your efforts will bring peace on the domestic front. Those in buying and selling may need to get stabilized on the financial front. Pending tasks at work appear insurmountable and may make you stay after office hours today. A car or a dream house is about to become a reality for some. You may remain engaged with some people on the social front. You may drive down to someplace exotic and enjoy your heart out.

Love Focus: Eligible may find it difficult to get the match they desire, so a wait and watch policy is advised.

Lucky Colour: Yellow

Lucky Alphabet: N

Friendly Numbers: 3, 9

Friendly Zodiac Today: Aries & Leo

Be careful of: Scorpio

*Leo (July 23-August 23): Setting up a new house or getting one built will give an immense sense of achievement. . Excellent bonding with parents will encourage you to share even your personal thoughts and desires. A change of diet will make you feel more energetic. Financial situation gets strengthened as money flows in. You may take more time than necessary in completing a job If you are planning a short trip, the day proves auspicious.. If you are in the run up for something, you can expect the outcome to be favourable.

Love Focus: Meeting of the minds will become important to make a relationship work.

Lucky Colour: Coffee

Lucky Alphabet: S

Friendly Numbers: 11, 2, 22

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Scorpio

Be careful of: Virgo

*Virgo (August 24-September 23): A property chosen by you may go out of the reach of your pocket. An invitation to a social function is likely to delight you. Those facing problems on the health front can expect improvement in their condition. A break you have been waiting for on the professional front is likely to come to you soon. Parents or elders may nag you into doing something you don’t want to, but you will manage to wriggle out of it! Planning for a much anticipated trip may prove all consuming. It is best not to splurge till financial front is fully stabilized.

Love Focus: Lover may compel you for an outing with an offer you just can’t refuse!

Lucky Colour: Green

Lucky Alphabet: B

Friendly Numbers: 7, 14

Friendly Zodiac Today: Leo & Scorpio

Be careful of: Aries

*Libra (September 24-October 23): Travel only if you have to today. Today’s the day for those thinking of buying or selling property. You are likely to find someone on the social front with whom you can share your innermost feelings. Focus on health can become a priority for some. Those feeling financially insecure will have a reason to cheer soon. Postponing a scheduled visit to a business associate is on the cards. A family issue shows all signs of spoiling the domestic harmony.

Love Focus: Search on the matrimonial front may begin in the right earnest for the eligible.

Lucky Colour: Peach

Lucky Alphabet: D

Friendly Numbers: 4, 11

Friendly Zodiac Today: Gemini & Virgo

Be careful of: Sagittarius

*Scorpio (October 24-November 22): A new addition in the form of an asset is likely to be acquired. Repair work can keep some busy. An exciting event is likely to bring the family together. Be cool on the road as provocation leading to road rage is possible. Concern for your present condition can compel you to go in for a health check-up. Past investments will make you feel financially secure. Pace of work may slow down on the professional front and will need revving up.

Love Focus: Chances of wedding bells tolling for the eligible cannot be ruled out.

Lucky Colour: Dark Blue

Lucky Alphabet: A

Friendly Numbers: 2, 9, 11

Friendly Zodiac Today: Cancer & Libra

Be careful of: Virgo

*Sagittarius (November 23-December 21): Those taking chances on the road need to be careful. You will find yourself much more at peace with yourself now, than before. Take up an exercise routine to remain fit. Previous investments promise to bring in good returns. Diffuse a controversy before it gets ignited to ruin domestic peace and harmony. Emotional attachment with an ancestral property may not let you sell it. You may not agree to a suggestion at work even if it comes from a senior, but your stand will be appreciated.

Love Focus: Spouse may not be in a mood to listen to any justification; so be sure of the words you choose.

Lucky Colour: Yellow

Lucky Alphabet: E

Friendly Numbers: 7, 14

Friendly Zodiac Today: Capricorn & Libra

Be careful of: Gemini

*Capricorn (December 22-January 21): Construction work initiated by you threatens to stall, so give personal attention to it. You will get a chance to entertain someone you are out to impress on the social front.

Health may not allow you to take any strenuous activity. Luck favours you on the financial front as you come across big money. Don’t let a minor issue vitiate the domestic environment. Plans for travelling overseas may crystallize during this period. A task assigned to you on the professional front is likely to pose much challenge, but you will complete it to the satisfaction of higher ups.

Love Focus: Not seeing eye to eye with spouse can make him or her incommunicado.

Lucky Colour: Forest Green

Lucky Alphabet: R

Friendly Numbers: 13, 17

Friendly Zodiac Today: Aries & Libra

Be careful of: Virgo

*Aquarius (January 22-February 19): Keep a property issue on the hold. You may take the initiative of organizing something and inviting people over. Don’t sweep a health issue under the carpet. Your monetary situation may get shaky, as you make it a habit of overstepping the budget. A child or a family member may need your help and support. Chances of going on a short vacation cannot be ruled out for some. A new business venture is likely to show encouraging results, but may not turn profitable immediately.

Love Focus: On the romantic front, you will need to become more assertive to derive the maximum from the day.

Lucky Colour: Light Yellow

Lucky Alphabet: J

Friendly Numbers: 8, 16

Friendly Zodiac Today: Scorpio & Sagittarius

Be careful of: Cancer

*Pisces (February 20-March 20): You will soon find out that devoting more time to family have its advantages! Health of someone close can show rapid improvement. It is sensible to remain judicious in your spending at this juncture. Driving around in a new vehicle cannot be ruled out. A property deal is in the offing. You are likely to give too much in negotiating a deal and make it unviable. You are likely to prove your mettle on the professional front and impress those who matter

Love Focus: You may find lover in complaining mode today, so a sympathetic ear will help you save the day.

Lucky Colour: Beige

Lucky Alphabet: H

Friendly Numbers: 9, 12, 17

Friendly Zodiac Today: Taurus & Libra

Be careful of: Sagittarius

The astrologer can be contacted at psharma@premastrologer.com or support@askmanisha.com

