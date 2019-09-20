Horoscope today: Astrological prediction for September 20, what’s in store for Aries, Taurus, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, and other zodiac signs

more-lifestyle

Updated: Sep 20, 2019 08:39 IST

The positions of the sun, moon and planets determine our daily horoscope. Each sign has its own characteristics and traits which tell us a lot about a person’s personality. Now wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Horoscopes help by giving a little hint about what the day is going to be like for you. So, go ahead and find out whether the odds are in your favour today.

*Aries (March 21-April 20): A family gathering or a marriage party is on the cards for some. Some of you can enjoy a leisure trip. A new property may be bought or old renovated. Those pursuing higher studies are likely to fare well. You will manage to bring an old recurring ailment under total control by self-discipline. Remaining on the saving mode shall benefit you to strengthen your financial prospects. You are likely to achieve much on the professional front today.

Love Focus: Bluntness on the love front may put paid to your romantic aspirations.

Lucky Colour: Violet

Lucky Alphabet: L

Friendly Numbers: 11, 18

Friendly Zodiac Today: Virgo & Scorpio

Be careful of: Gemini

*Taurus (April 21-May 20): Financial stability is assured by not splurging. Health problems are likely to become a thing of the past through a new line of treatment. Businesspersons will find business picking up. Not being able to attend a family function may disappoint you. Weather may play spoilsport in a journey undertaken by you. Those looking for career options are likely to take up a suitable line. A long drive all by you will prove therapeutic.

Love Focus: Wedding bells are likely to toll for those eligible.

Lucky Colour: Peach

Lucky Alphabet: H

Friendly Numbers: 16, 20

Friendly Zodiac Today: Capricorn & Libra

Be careful of: Aries

*Gemini (May 21-Jun 21): Plan for a short vacation is possible. You can expect handsome returns from a property owned by you. Something that you had lost or misplaced is likely to be recovered.

Healthy options chosen by you promise to keep you fit as a fiddle. Financial boom can find your coffers brimming. A subordinate may turn out to be a big support in an ongoing project. Not agreeing to the suggestions of a family member may lead to a showdown.

Love Focus: Romance does hold much attraction for you, but you will certainly not go head over heels over anyone.

Lucky Colour: Baby Pink

Lucky Alphabet: S

Friendly Numbers: 8, 14

Friendly Zodiac Today: Leo & Pisces

Be careful of: Taurus

*Cancer (Jun 22-July 22): Increment that you had been awaiting is likely to be received now. A sane advice of an elder can be ignored out of spite. You may need to hitch a ride with an office colleague today. Those into yoga or other traditional forms of exercise will not only remain ailment free, but also achieve mental peace. Budgeting for a new venture may need to be done meticulously to avoid unpleasant surprises. You may be waging a losing legal battle with regard to a property. This is your lucky day when everything that happens, happens in your favor!

Love Focus: A love at first sight situation is possible and is set to usher in a budding romance for some!

Lucky Colour: Golden Brown

Lucky Alphabet: U

Friendly Numbers: 2, 4, 8

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Sagittarius

Be careful of: Scorpio

*Leo (July 23-August 23): A new deal is likely to come through and give you a taste of success. Things going smoothly on the academic or professional front may give you a sense of complacency, but it is better wake up from your reverie and keep your efforts on. Adequate precautions will help you in keeping good health. A loan is likely to be repaid. Efforts to achieve much at work seem difficult due to some unforeseen circumstances. A relaxing time is foreseen at home in the company of your near and dear ones. Alertness on the road is most essential today.

Love Focus: You are likely to get lucky with regard to both money and love today.

Lucky Colour: Red

Lucky Alphabet: A

Friendly Numbers: 14, 16

Friendly Zodiac Today: Scorpio & Gemini

Be careful of: Capricorn

*Virgo (August 24-September 23): Submitting the booking amount for a property is possible for some. You are likely to exceed your expectations on the academic front. Some of you can go on a fitness spree by joining a gym or taking up an exercise regimen. You can gain social mileage out of something you have done on the family front. Keep a map handy while travelling to avoid losing your way.

A full refund for a faulty purchase item is in the pipeline. Recruitment agents will be able to find the right candidate to fill a slot.

Love Focus: Some of you can fall in and out of love, and lead an unstable romantic life.

Lucky Colour: Baby Pink

Lucky Alphabet: D

Friendly Numbers: 9, 16

Friendly Zodiac Today: Aries & Scorpio

Be careful of: Cancer

*Libra (September 24-October 23): Family will be much more supportive of your ideas. A short vacation to an overseas destination may be planned soon. Giving property on rent is indicated and promises handsome returns. On the social front, you will find yourself much more welcomed by others than before. A medical condition you have been battling for long will show signs of healing. Making money on the side is indicated. Too many commitments on the social front threaten to affect your professional life.

Love Focus: Those longing for lover will have to think out ways of meeting more often.

Lucky Colour: Maroon

Lucky Alphabet: E

Friendly Numbers: 3, 7, 10

Friendly Zodiac Today: Capricorn & Virgo

Be careful of: Leo

*Scorpio(October 24-November 22): Travelling with family and friends is indicated and will prove lots of fun. Those looking for a rented house are likely to find one of their choice. A special treatment by someone close is likely. You will need to be regular in your routine or medication to enjoy good health. Paying back a loan can become a problem for some. Your tact and persuasive powers will help in getting around a moody senior. Visitors and guests can keep you happily engaged at home today.

Love Focus: Keeping the fires of passion alive on the romantic front may seem an onerous task for some.

Lucky Colour: Light Green

Lucky Alphabet: T

Friendly Numbers: 11, 18

Friendly Zodiac Today: Sagittarius & Pisces

Be careful of: Taurus

*Sagittarius (November 23-December 21): A marriage in the family will get you completely involved. Those travelling for fun can expect an exciting time. Your efforts to own property are likely to prove fruitful. Some of you may lag behind in work on the academic or professional front, but will make up for it.

Good health is assured. You may do a big blunder by entrusting your money to someone who is promising you the moon. This is a good day to take a step forward on the professional front.

Love Focus: Make your love life exciting.

Lucky Colour: White

Lucky Alphabet: Y

Friendly Numbers: 6, 26

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Virgo

Be careful of: Leo

*Capricorn (December 22-January 21): Earning a good amount can be expected in a deal. Those looking for a suitable career in their chosen field will get a wide choice. Something you eat outside may not agree with your system, so stick to homemade food. Impulse buying can affect your bank balance adversely. At work, you are likely to give a good account of yourself through your efficiency and dedication. A family gathering will allow you to meet relatives you have not met in years. A different mode of conveyance will be better suited to your needs.

Love Focus: Your overbearing nature may get you on the wrong side of spouse today.

Lucky Colour: White

Lucky Alphabet: A

Friendly Numbers: 8, 11

Friendly Zodiac Today: Aquarius & Libra

Be careful of: Gemini

*Aquarius (January 22-February 19): A family reunion is on the cards and will enable you to meet everyone. If you are travelling alone, be careful of your belongings as stars seem unfavorable. Property owners will be able to rent out their premises for handsome returns. This is a good day to spend on self-grooming or go in for an image makeover. Those feeling a bit under the weather on the health front will find marked improvement in their condition. You may feel upbeat about an investment that you have put your money in recently. This is not the day to ask for leave or a raise.

Love Focus: Positive signals from someone you secretly love are likely to make your day on the romantic front.

Lucky Colour: Violet

Lucky Alphabet: B

Friendly Numbers: 9, 27

Friendly Zodiac Today: Taurus & Libra

Be careful of: Virgo

*Pisces (February 20-March 20): Travel bug is likely to bite you, so pack your bags for an exciting journey. Don’t take up any property issue today. For some, the day is likely to be spent in preparation for a wedding or a party. You are likely to enjoy the health benefits of a fitness regimen that you have adopted. Conserving money at this juncture is advised, but do spend money on essentials. Professionally, you are likely to remain on a solid wicket and will add to your reputation. Something you feel is being thrust upon you on the family front may keep you mentally upset.

Love Focus: Promises made by lover will keep you in an upbeat mood.

Lucky Colour: Cream

Lucky Alphabet: V

Friendly Numbers: 8, 19

Friendly Zodiac Today: Cancer & Sagittarius

Be careful of: Scorpio

The astrologer can be contacted at psharma@premastrologer.com or support@askmanisha.com

First Published: Sep 20, 2019 08:39 IST