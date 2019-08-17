Horoscope Today: Are the stars lined up in your favour? Find out the astrological prediction for Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer and other zodiac signs for August 17.

more-lifestyle

The positions of the sun, moon and planets determine our daily horoscope. Each sign has its own characteristics and traits which tell us a lot about a person’s personality. Now wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Horoscopes help by giving a little hint about what the day is going to be like for you. So, go ahead and find out whether the odds are in your favour today.

* Aries (March 21-April 20): Chances of going out on a vacation with family cannot be ruled out for some. Certain steps taken will make you financially strong. You are likely to grab a professional opportunity coming your way. Outside help will prove better for handling a property issue. Raising money for higher education will not be much of a problem. Efforts to achieve perfect health will succeed. Finding time for doing something on the family front may prove difficult.

Love Focus: Someone you love is likely to reciprocate your romantic signals, so rejoice!

Lucky Colour: Turquoise

Lucky Alphabet: J

Friendly Numbers: 4, 8

Friendly Zodiac Today: Sagittarius & Libra

Be careful of: Cancer

* Taurus (April 21-May 20): A decision on the property front will be in your favour. Your performance may suffer on the academic front. You will be quick to learn the tricks of the trade and profit. Profits in a deal may not be as great as anticipated. You may be in the mood to travel, so expect an exciting time on a short vacation. Perfect health will enable you to enjoy an evening out to the hilt! Good planning will help you in achieving much on the home front.

Love Focus: Flagging love life requires immediate attention.

Lucky Colour: Dark Slate

Lucky Alphabet: P

Friendly Numbers: 6, 12

Friendly Zodiac Today: Leo & Scorpio

Be careful of: Virgo

* Gemini (May 21-Jun 21): Travelling is likely to open many new opportunities on the professional front. Some builders may start thinking in terms of a township soon. You will get due recognition for your performance on the academic front. You will feel most secure in your comfort zone at work. A windfall may come your way and strengthen your financial front. Don’t keep domestic jobs pending, as you may face difficulties afterwards. A regular workout schedule will help keep you trim and energetic.

Love Focus: Romantic mood prevails today, but you may not be able to get partner into the mood.

Lucky Colour: Red

Lucky Alphabet: T

Friendly Numbers: 2, 8

Friendly Zodiac Today: Cancer & Scorpio

Be careful of: Aries

* Cancer (Jun 22-July 22): Excellent communication skills will help you in maintaining love and harmony at home. Someone’s insistence may make you waste time on an aimless journey. You will need to keep someone important on your right side to get your way on the professional front. Time is ripe for investing in a scheme you have been considering for long. Tendering the booking amount for a house is possible for some. Some of you can get down to preparing for a competition or an academic session. A healthy alternative proves beneficial.

Love Focus: Someone you like may give positive indications, ushering in romance!

Lucky Colour: Indigo

Lucky Alphabet: K

Friendly Numbers: 9, 19

Friendly Zodiac Today: Taurus & Libra

Be careful of: Sagittarius

* Leo (July 23-August 23): Family will approve of your idea to look for a new house. Plans to travel internationally are likely to move in the right direction. Your cost cutting measures will prove most effective in saving money. Half-hearted negotiations may make you lose a lucrative deal on the business front. Work wise, it will not eb a good day to ask for any favours from your superiors.

Those feeling listless for the past few days can expect improvement in their condition.

Love Focus: Your attempts to win over the one you secretly love are likely to succeed.

Lucky Colour : Metallic blue

Lucky Alphabet: A

Friendly Numbers: 8, 6

Friendly Zodiac Today: Gemini & Leo

Be careful of: Cancer

* Virgo (August 24-September 23): Those who have applied for a house or plot may get a step closer to acquiring it. Someone’s guidance will do you a lot of good on the academic front. This is the time to go all out and explore all possibilities on the career front. On the marital front, your frank and forthright approach will impress your partner today. There is no reason to refuse an offer for travelling abroad. Earning on the side may not be commensurate with the efforts put in, so review this option. Implement all preventive measures to remain healthy.

Love Focus: Lovebirds are likely to fly apart and put the relationship in crisis, if something urgent is not done.

Lucky Colour: Rosy Brown

Lucky Alphabet: D

Friendly Numbers: 7, 14

Friendly Zodiac Today: Aries & Scorpio

Be careful of: Gemini

* Libra (September 24-October 23): You will consistently perform well on the academic front. Some of you may need to tighten your belt a bit on the financial front. Health remains satisfactory through your efforts. You are likely to share some extra burden in an outing with friends. Shifting into a new house cannot be ruled out. It may be difficult to attend a family get-together due to professional commitments.

Love Focus: Someone who secretly loves you may make the first move, so keep your fingers crossed!

Lucky Colour: Golden Brown

Lucky Alphabet: R

Friendly Numbers: 3, 6, 9

Friendly Zodiac Today: Scorpio & Sagittarius

Be careful of: Aries

* Scorpio (October 24-November 22): Keep all your options open on the academic front to stand a better chance. Think things out carefully before agreeing to finance someone. Health initiative taken by you will keep you fit and energetic. A college or office trip to a sightseeing place is possible today. You may not be able to bring down the price of a property that you are interested in, despite efforts.

Health of a family elder may deteriorate and put you into a panic situation.

Love Focus: Intimate moments with the one you love will help strengthen your loving bonds.

Lucky Colour: Crimson

Lucky Alphabet: V

Friendly Numbers: 7, 14, 21

Friendly Zodiac Today: Sagittarius & Leo

Be careful of: Virgo

* Sagittarius (November 23-December 21): A decision regarding property or some other asset is likely to be in your favour. You will be able to retain your focus on the academic front. A superior at work may discover your potential for doing something out of the ordinary. . Immediate corrective steps are required today to prevent disruption of family harmony. You will be able to cut on time in travelling to a distant destination by taking a better route. Good returns on an investment promise to make you financially strong. Your current diet may not be suiting your system well, so try out some more

Love Focus: Make sure you do not entangle in unnecessary arguments with the spouse.

Lucky Colour: Brown

Lucky Alphabet: Y

Friendly Numbers: 12, 16, 18

Friendly Zodiac Today: Aries & Cancer

Be careful of: Scorpio

* Capricorn (December 22-January 21): A new initiative is likely to provide a pleasing makeover to the house. Things move smoothly and to your liking on the academic front. Those into sports are likely to be appreciated for their conduct on and off the field. You remaining on the saving mode will help you strengthen your financial front. You may have to find ways and means to counter boredom, especially if you are housebound. An exciting time is foreseen for those travelling to meet their near and dear one. Regular exercise programme may become a necessity for some.

Love Focus: You are likely to rope in someone to help you in furthering your romantic interest.

Lucky Colour: Lemon

Lucky Alphabet: N

Friendly Numbers: 8, 16

Friendly Zodiac Today: Leo & Libra

Be careful of: Taurus

* Aquarius (January 22-February 19): Someone may motivate you to accompany him or her for a short journey to someplace interesting. Chance to acquire a prime piece of property may materialise for some. You will need to keep a tab on someone not being able to keep pace on the academic front. A healthy alternative will help you remain in perfect shape. Your optimistic frame of mind will find your marital life cruising along smoothly. Keep a tab on expenditure by not overspending and preventing others from doing so. Whatever you may say, you will not be able to convince higher ups regarding your poor performance at work.

Love Focus: Familiarity breeds contempt, especially in married life, but you will manage to find ways to rekindle your love life!

Lucky Colour: White

Lucky Alphabet: E

Friendly Numbers: 9, 8, 17

Friendly Zodiac Today: Taurus & Scorpio

Be careful of: Capricorn

* Pisces (February 20-March 20): Money is likely to be made in speculation by some. Good health is assured, as you seriously take up a workout regime or join a gym. An excellent opening in the job market awaits those seeking suitable employment. Planning an overnight picnic to the countryside is likely and will prove most exciting. Some of you can get embroiled in a legal battle over property. Those pursuing higher studies are set to perform well. Good At home, lethargy may not cut ice with partner today, so perk up and make yourself useful!

Love Focus: Lover is likely to read your mood correctly to make you enjoy a blissful evening.

Lucky Colour: Magenta

Lucky Alphabet: K

Friendly Numbers: 3, 6, 9

Friendly Zodiac Today: Capricorn & Leo

Be careful of: Taurus

The astrologer can be contacted at psharma@premastrologer.com or support@askmanisha.com

First Published: Aug 17, 2019 07:44 IST