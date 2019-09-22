Horoscope today: Astrological prediction for September 22, what’s in store for Aries, Taurus, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, and other zodiac signs

more-lifestyle

Sun signs can tell us a lot about our personality and how we would react to certain situations. The positions of the sun, moon and planets determine our daily horoscope. Horoscopes help by giving a little hint about what the day is going to be like for you. But what if you started off your day by already knowing what’s in store for you? Scroll through our predictions for the day, and see what lies ahead.

*Aries (March 21-April 20): You may derive much satisfaction from your performance on the academic front. Methods employed to ensnare the one you have a soft corner for are likely to succeed. You can be treated to something special on the home front. You are liable to overspend in haste only to repent later at leisure! Purchasing a new property is on the cards for some. Businesspersons can get lucky in bagging a lucrative deal. Health of an unwell child or a family member is likely show signs of improvement.

Love Focus: You are likely to hit out with someone on the romantic front, who shares your ideas and tastes

Lucky Colour: Violet

Lucky Alphabet: P

Friendly Numbers: 3, 8, 11

Friendly Zodiac Today: Scorpio & Virgo

Be careful of: Gemini

*Taurus (April 21-May 20): A good advice will come in handy for those planning to buy property. You can remain in wonderment at your good fortune today! You are likely to come out tops in a professional situation. Adding to wealth is possible for some through inheritance or outside source. An exciting change is likely for some on the home front. If you are travelling by road, expect the journey to be comfortable.

Maintaining good health by adhering to an active lifestyle will not be a problem for you.

Love Focus: Spending time with the one you love is indicated and promises much excitement.

Lucky Colour: Saffron

Lucky Alphabet: S

Friendly Numbers: 5, 10

Friendly Zodiac Today: Pisces & Libra

Be careful of: Virgo

*Gemini (May 21-Jun 21): Visiting a new place will prove most interesting. House owners will manage to rent out their premises for a good sum. You are likely to remain consistent on the academic front by simply keeping at it. Someone’s advice may work wonders for coming back in shape. A loan given to someone is likely to be returned. Excellent health is foreseen. A family get-together will provide an opportunity of meeting everyone.

Love Focus: Romantic feelings may persist today, as lover seems much closer to your heart, than before.

Lucky Colour: Lemon

Lucky Alphabet: K

Friendly Numbers: 6, 12

Friendly Zodiac Today: Scorpio & Capricorn

Be careful of: Libra

*Cancer (Jun 22-July 22): Betting or speculation promises good returns on the financial front. A promising day is foreseen for professionals. Someone’s advice is likely to work wonders for your health. Spouse is most cooperative and will support your ideas. Some of you are set to enjoy a trip out of town. Your efforts are likely to prove fruitful on the academic front. Delay in a journey undertaken by you is foretold. Paperwork for buying a property may get completed.

Love Focus: Going out together to someplace happening cannot be ruled out.

Lucky Alphabet: M

Friendly Numbers: 12, 14

Friendly Zodiac Today: Virgo & Capricorn

Be careful of: Gemini

*Leo (July 23-August 23): Shifting to a new residence is possible for some. You will find yourself growing from strength to strength on the academic front. You will get the chance to wrap up some pending issues at work, without too many interruptions. A family issue will be resolved amicably through your initiative. An opportunity to travel abroad may materialise for some. Moneywise, you manage to remain comfortable by judicious spending.

Love Focus: You may get romantically inclined to someone who shares a similar fitness enthusiasm.

Lucky Colour : Saffron

Lucky Alphabet: G

Friendly Numbers: 9, 18

Friendly Zodiac Today: Gemini & Libra

Be careful of: Aquarius

*Virgo (August 24-September 23): Good routine will ensure you have the energy for undertaking important tasks. Wealth and riches are likely and promise total financial security. Health benefits gained from an exercise regimen may be lost due to lack of commitment. Renting out the premises is foreseen for some house owners. Performing well on the academic front will not pose much difficulty for you.

A relaxed atmosphere can be expected at home. Fun time on a vacation is foreseen.

Love Focus: Romance remains as exciting as ever and promises to keep you happy and fulfilled.

Lucky Colour: Dark Grey

Lucky Alphabet: M

Friendly Numbers: 11, 17

Friendly Zodiac Today: Aries & Leo

Be careful of: Capricorn

*Libra (September 24-October 23): A property deal is set to materialise for those aiming to own a house. Dedication and sincerity at work promises favourable results on the career front. You will be able to manage your finances well. Money from an unexpected source is likely to come in handy. Giving a helping hand on the domestic front will be highly appreciated. You will fully endorse someone’s idea of a fun trip. A new line of treatment may be started by some to get rid of an ailment.

Love Focus: Lover may opt to keep romance on the backburner.

Lucky Colour: Dark Grey

Lucky Alphabet: N

Friendly Numbers: 9, 12

Friendly Zodiac Today: Pisces & Capricorn

Be careful of: Taurus

*Scorpio (October 24-November 22): Travelling in the company of those you like will add to the fun of the journey. Those planning to buy property are likely to settle for a suitable one soon. Things move satisfactorily on the academic front. Your suggestions at work will be much appreciated. Staying the night out with your best friend is on the cards for some. Worries on the financial front are set to disappear and stability achieved Health remains good through your own efforts.

Love Focus: A romantic situation is likely to develop and get you totally in its grip.

Lucky Colour: Maroon

Lucky Alphabet: K

Friendly Numbers: 5. 12

Friendly Zodiac Today: Aquarius & Sagittarius

Be careful of: Leo

*Sagittarius (November 23-December 21): A call from office may put paid to your plans with family. Journey undertaken today will be smooth, safe and comfortable. You will prevent an ancestral property from becoming a bone of contention amongst the family members. You may be moving towards achieving something that you desire on the academic front. Luck turns favourable and gives you some great opportunities on the professional front. A lifestyle change for good health will be a step in the right direction. Someone you have loaned money to may make you run around in circles, before returning it.

Love Focus: Today, spending time with lover promises hours of enjoyment!

Lucky Colour: Purple

Lucky Alphabet: P

Friendly Numbers: 6, 9, 12

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Scorpio

Be careful of: Cancer

*Capricorn (December 22-January 21): Renting out a part of property can be a good financial move. Try as you may, you will not be able to accomplish much on the professional front. No problems are foreseen on the health front. A friend or an associate can help you in completing some personal work. An exciting tour with colleagues is on the anvil for some. Some favourable developments on the property front are indicated. Your academic aspirations are likely to be met soon.

Love Focus: You will succeed in your attempts to make your love life exciting.

Lucky Colour: Lemon

Lucky Alphabet: D

Friendly Numbers: 3, 13.

Friendly Zodiac Today: Pisces & Libra

Be careful of: Aries

*Aquarius (January 22-February 19): Some government employees can finally get their long overdue promotion. You are likely to grow financially strong. You may take the initiative of joining a gym or exercise routine, just to keep fit. You will have to make the domestic environment tranquil if you want to enjoy a relaxing time. Travelling to a distant place is foreseen and will be comfortable. Resetting the house may be on the agenda of some homemakers. You will be able to prepare well for a competition on the academic front.

Love Focus: Lover will tolerate your mood swings.

Lucky Colour: Sky Blue

Lucky Alphabet: B

Friendly Numbers: 8, 16

Friendly Zodiac Today: Gemini & Leo

Be careful of: Cancer

*Pisces (February 20-March 20): You are likely to purchase a Vastu complaint plot, which will add to your prosperity. Things begin to appear rosy on the academic front for some.

Your quick wit will help you in overcoming rivals at work and help you win a prized project. Your penny-pinching ways will help you in amassing substantial wealth. A home remedy is likely to work wonders in curing an ailment Your taking out time for the family today will be much appreciated. Total enjoyment will be the driving force for some today.

Love Focus: Your romantic endeavours may meet with partial success and you can be left guessing

Lucky Colour: Peach

Lucky Alphabet: V

Friendly Numbers: 5, 10

Friendly Zodiac Today: Leo & Cancer

Be careful of: Virgo

