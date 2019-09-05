Horoscope today: Astrological prediction for September 5, what’s in store for Aries, Taurus, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, and other zodiac signs

more-lifestyle

Updated: Sep 05, 2019 10:09 IST

The positions of the sun, moon and planets determine our daily horoscope. Each sign has its own characteristics and traits which tell us a lot about a person’s personality. Now wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Horoscopes help by giving a little hint about what the day is going to be like for you. So, go ahead and find out whether the odds are in your favour today.

*Aries (March 21-April 20): You will succeed in tackling the difficulties that come your way at work today. You may find spouse extra sensitive today, so steer clear! Be careful in congested areas. A construction or renovation at home is likely to upset your daily routine. A neighbour may extend a helping hand for a domestic chore without your asking. Those facing health problems are likely to find their condition improving. Be extra careful in your spending, as getting into a debt trap cannot be ruled out.

Love Focus: If love is what you seek, expect it just round the corner!

Lucky Colour: Cyan

Lucky Alphabet: M

Friendly Numbers: 4, 8

Friendly Zodiac Today: Leo & Pisces

Be careful of: Aquarius

*Taurus (April 21-May 20): Chance of reaping rich rewards in a lucrative investment is possible. A celebration may keep you happily involved. Self-discipline will help you in remaining fit and energetic. Nitpicking by parents or family elders is possible and make you see red. Keep adequate buffer time in a journey as delays are foreseen. You will have enough to spend and save too. You may need to put in a few extra hours at work just to complete something urgent.

Love Focus: Those craving to meet the one they love will get the opportunity soon.

Lucky Colour: Lemon

Lucky Alphabet: H

Friendly Numbers: 2, 8

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Aries

Be careful of: Cancer

*Gemini (May 21-Jun 21): This is a good time to plan a short outing with family. An overseas journey for something important cannot be ruled out. Pace of work on a property under construction is likely to pick up. Carelessness on the academic front needs to be guarded against. Strict dietary control will be the key to your good health. Money given up as lost is likely to materialise. Additional manpower may be needed to complete a back-breaking job on the professional front.

Love Focus: Those of marriageable age may start looking around for a perfect soul mate.

Lucky Colour: Lavender

Lucky Alphabet: P

Friendly Numbers: 9, 14

Friendly Zodiac Today: Scorpio & Virgo

Be careful of: Taurus

*Cancer (Jun 22-July 22): A good day is foreseen in which you will be able to achieve much on both social and professional fronts. You may have to be at your persuasive best to get your way on the family front. A trip may no longer excite you, but you will go anyway. Chances of property or wealth coming your way through a deal cannot be ruled out. You are likely to shine like a bright star on the professional or academic front today. Don’t get disheartened by initial unsuccessful attempts to come back in shape, things will start picking up soon. A long pending payment may materialise now.

Love Focus: Your suspicious nature may not allow you to remain at ease in a relationship.

Lucky Colour: Royal Blue

Lucky Alphabet: D

Friendly Numbers: 3, 6, 9

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Taurus

Be careful of: Virgo

*Leo (July 23-August 23): Keeping up good performance on the academic front will not pose much problem. Health remains good. Boom time can be expected by some on the financial front. Differences with a co-worker threaten to spoil the work environment. Harmony is foreseen on the domestic front. Going for an overnight stay in an exotic location with someone near cannot be ruled out. A property issue may get decided in your favour, but don’t start the celebrations just yet.

Love Focus: Some adjustments may need to be made in a relationship.

Lucky Colour: Maroon

Lucky Alphabet: G

Friendly Numbers: 16, 18

Friendly Zodiac Today: Aries & Sagittarius

Be careful of: Libra

*Virgo (August 24-September 23): The day may find you holding too many fronts at work, but you will be able to maintain your efficiency. A stable family life is foreseen and will help you unwind. Travelling may prove tiresome due to delays. Some positive developments on the property front are foreseen, as chances of owning a house brighten. Not taking any chances and sticking to tried and tested routes will keep you on course on the academic front. You will get benefitted on the health front by following health conscious people. Be careful about money, as you may be charged extra.

Love Focus: Love life may require nurturing at your end.

Lucky Colour: Sky Blue

Lucky Alphabet: S

Friendly Numbers: 9, 12

Friendly Zodiac Today: Gemini & Scorpio

Be careful of: Aries

*Libra (September 24-October 23): If you are seeking fun, a trip is likely to materialise soon. Those in search for suitable accommodation will be able to find one that meets their requirement. Your preparation will not go in vain on the academic front. Don’t overstrain on the exercise front. Those betting or speculating can lose big money. Take professional help to get back into shape. Resetting the house may become a priority with some homemakers.

Love Focus: Romantic thoughts may need to be put on hold, as other pressing issues keep you engaged.

Lucky Colour: Dark Turquoise

Lucky Alphabet: Y

Friendly Numbers: 16, 20

Friendly Zodiac Today: Capricorn & Libra

Be careful of: Cancer

*Scorpio (October 24-November 22): Chances of acquiring a house or flat looks plausible, as you have the money. Wavering focus on the academic front can have disastrous consequences, so be wary. Something that was proving mentally stressful is set to disappear. A big break can be expected on the financial front. Arrival of a family member will be as unexpected, as it will be delightful. Delays may mar a journey undertaken by you. You may not be fully satisfied with your current professional circumstances, but there is no point getting depressed about it.

Love Focus: You are likely to swoon, as someone from the opposite camp exercises a strong pull on the romantic front!

Lucky Colour: Dark Green

Lucky Alphabet: U

Friendly Numbers: 20, 22

Friendly Zodiac Today: Sagittarius & Aries

Be careful of: Gemini

*Sagittarius (November 23-December 21): A lucky draw can make you a property owner overnight. Excellent showing on the academic front will help you join the lead pack. You may not be willing to give your all to come back in shape. Don’t spend on things that are a passing fancy or not of immediate use. A promotion or recognition is in store for some on the professional front. Your contribution to the home front is likely to be commended by all. Air travel is indicated for some.

Love Focus: Those seeking love may get a bit impatient on the romantic front.

Lucky Colour: Violet

Lucky Alphabet: B

Friendly Numbers: 18, 22

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Leo

Be careful of: Aries

*Capricorn (December 22-January 21): A feather in the cap is assured for some on the academic front. Achieving total fitness will not remain just a pipedream, as you turn your focus to your health. Personal supervision may be required for curbing wasteful expenditure. Avoid heavy traffic on a journey. Real estate agents may not be able to make the kind of commission that they had hoped for in a property transaction.

If something needs to be done at work, do it now, as you may not get time later. A tough time is foreseen on the domestic front, as someone is not ready to toe your line.

Love Focus: A romantic situation promises to get you all starry-eyed!

Lucky Colour: Rose

Lucky Alphabet: S

Friendly Numbers: 24, 28

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Virgo

Be careful of: Gemini

*Aquarius (January 22-February 19): Your love for travel may find you packing bags for a journey soon. A property dispute threatens to turn ugly, so look for an amicable solution. You may feel you could have done better on the academic front. Your active lifestyle will help keep minor ailments at bay. You will need to curb your thinking that someone is after your money. Something done in the past at work is likely to show positive results now. A short vacation with family cannot be ruled out.

Love Focus: You may give a fillip to your love life.

Lucky Colour: White

Lucky Alphabet: A

Friendly Numbers: 12, 14

Friendly Zodiac Today: Leo & Scorpio

Be careful of: Cancer

*Pisces (February 20-March 20): Keep options for travel open, as some changes are visualized. Those thinking of getting their house turned into builder floors must remain extra careful at the agreement stage. You will be able to stabilise your position on the academic front. Shun wayside food like plague, if you want to remain fit. You will be able to save a lot by being judicious in your spending. Someone on the professional front is likely to realize your potential. Following the home budget strictly is important at this juncture.

Love Focus: You may not be able to derive full pleasure of a chance meeting with someone you love.

Lucky Colour: Electric Grey

Lucky Alphabet: S

Friendly Numbers: 6, 12, 18

Friendly Zodiac Today: Sagittarius & Capricorn

Be careful of: Taurus

First Published: Sep 05, 2019 10:07 IST