Aditya Narayan to marry Shweta Agarwal in a temple on December 1, wedding to be attended only by close friends and family

Updated: Oct 18, 2020, 19:07 IST

Singer and actor Aditya Narayan is set to tie the knot with his longtime girlfriend, actor Shweta Agarwal. Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, their wedding on December 1 will be an intimate ceremony, with only close friends and family members in attendance.

Aditya shared details of his wedding with Shweta in a new interview. He said that though they will have a low-key temple wedding, they might have a lavish reception when the situation returns to normalcy.

“We’re getting married on December 1. Because of Covid-19, we can invite only close family and friends, since Maharashtra does not allow more than 50 guests to gather at a wedding,” he told SpotboyE. He said that they were considering having a large reception later “but for now, it’s going to be a wedding in a temple with just the immediate family present”.

Aditya and Shweta met on the sets of his debut film, Shaapit, in which they were paired opposite each other. The two have been in a steady relationship for the last 10 years.

“Like every relationship, we have seen a lot of ups-and-downs over the last 10 years. Marriage is just a formality between us now, which hopefully should also happen by November or December. My parents know Shweta and like her a lot. I am happy that I have found my soulmate in her,” he had earlier told The Times of India in an interview.

Earlier this year, Aditya was rumoured to be tying the knot with singer Neha Kakkar. She was a judge on Indian Idol 11, while he was the host of the show. Promos announced that they were to wed on Valentine’s Day (February 14).

Aditya and Neha’s respective parents even came on the singing reality show to give their blessings to the union. However, it was later revealed to be a publicity stunt to boost the ratings of the show.

