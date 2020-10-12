e-paper
Udit Narayan's son Aditya Narayan to marry actor Shweta Agarwal in 2020: 'Happy that I have found my soulmate in her'

Udit Narayan’s son Aditya Narayan to marry actor Shweta Agarwal in 2020: ‘Happy that I have found my soulmate in her’

Singer and TV host Aditya Narayan is all set to marry his long-time girlfriend Shweta Agarwal by November or December this year. The two met in 2010 during the making of their film, Shaapit.

music Updated: Oct 12, 2020, 14:53 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
HT Entertainment Desk
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Aditya Narayan and Shweta Agarwal met during the making of their film, Shaapit in 2010.
Aditya Narayan and Shweta Agarwal met during the making of their film, Shaapit in 2010.
         

Singer and host Aditya Narayan, son of popular Bollywood playback singer Udit Narayan, is all set to marry actor Shweta Agarwal. The wedding, says the singer, should happen by November - December this year.

It may be recalled that in February this year, there was major speculation that Aditya was marrying singer Neha Kakkar. He was hosting Indian Idol 11 while she was one of the judges on the show. Turns out, it was a hoax, and done for the sake of publicity.

Now, Aditya has spoken about his actual wedding plans. It is likely to happen sometime in November or December. Speaking about it, he told Times of India, “I met Shweta on the sets of Shaapit and we hit it off instantly. Slowly and gradually, I realised I was head-over-heels in love and started pursuing her. Initially, she wanted to be ‘just friends’ because we were both very young and needed to focus on our careers. Like every relationship, we have seen a lot of ups-and-downs over the last 10 years. Marriage is just a formality between us now, which hopefully should also happen by November or December. My parents know Shweta and like her a lot. I am happy that I have found my soulmate in her.”

 

After the Aditya-Neha wedding hoax, Neha had spoken to Times of India, where she has said that he would get married to his longtime girlfriend. She had said: “Aditya is a very beautiful person. He has a heart of gold and I am really happy to share that my dear friend is getting married this year with his long-time girlfriend. I wish him all the happiness and many years of togetherness.”

In the last few days, there has been much speculation of Neha’s wedding as well. It is rumoured that she will marry boyfriend Rohanpreet Singh on October 24. While she hasn’t spoken on the wedding, she did confirm relationship with Rohanpreet. Sharing a picture, she had written: “You are mine.”

