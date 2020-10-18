Udit Narayan was ‘shocked’ when son Aditya Narayan announced marriage plans, gave him one advice: ‘If something goes wrong...’

music

Singer Udit Narayan had only one piece of advice for son Aditya Narayan, who is set to tie the knot with longtime girlfriend Shweta Agarwal in December. He told Aditya that if something goes wrong in the future, parents shouldn’t be blamed.

Aditya and Shweta, who met on the sets of their film Shaapit a decade ago, recently announced that they were engaged. Udit said that Aditya broke the news to him earlier this year, which left him ‘a little shocked’.

In an interview to Dainik Bhaskar, he said in Hindi, “I have known Shweta for many years but only as a friend of my son. Aditya came to me one day and told me that he wants to marry Shweta. I just told Aditya that if something happens later, don’t blame the parents.”

He added, “I wanted to celebrate Aditya’s wedding in a grand manner and call many people. But I will not go against the decision of the government. I hope that the situation will be cured by December so that I can enjoy my only son’s marriage.”

Aditya in a recent interview recalled his earliest interactions with Shweta, and how she ‘rejected’ his advances. “I clearly remember she liked me for the first time when she saw me bonding with my family members, so she realised that I am a family man, and for me, relations matter. Because even she had heard bad things about me that main ladkiyan ghumata tha (I was a womaniser). So, I could understand her apprehension,” he told Times Now.

Aditya made headlines this week after first claiming that he had run out of his savings during the lockdown, and dismissing those claims as being exaggerated. “After working for more then two decades and that too working continuously how can I go moneyless?” he’d clarified in an interview to TellyChakkar.

