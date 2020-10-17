e-paper
Home / Music / Aditya Narayan says girlfriend Shweta Agarwal was apprehensive after hearing ‘bad things’ about his reputation as a womaniser

Aditya Narayan says girlfriend Shweta Agarwal was apprehensive after hearing ‘bad things’ about his reputation as a womaniser

Singer and TV host Aditya Narayan has said that his girlfriend Shweta Agarwal rejected his first offer for lunch, and his mother had to get involved. He also revealed that she was apprehensive after hearing ‘bad things’ about him.

music Updated: Oct 17, 2020, 09:39 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
HT Entertainment Desk
Hindustan Times
Aditya Narayan and Shweta Agarwal met on the sets of Shaapit.
Aditya Narayan and Shweta Agarwal met on the sets of Shaapit.
         

Singer and TV host Aditya Narayan has revealed that he was ‘rejected’ by girlfriend Shweta Agarwal, when he first asked her out, and was apprehensive after hearing ‘bad things’ about his reputation. The couple will soon tie the knot, after being together for a decade.

Aditya, the son of noted singer Udit Narayan, and Shweta met on the sets of their film Shaapit. He said he asked her out to lunch as a bonding exercise, and after being turned down his mother had to step in.

He told Times Now, “Actually, one cannot call my first date a date in real because we were shooting for our film, Shaapit, at that time. I asked her to hang out with me and have lunch, it wasn’t a date kind of set-up. In fact, she had rejected me for that matter as well. Then, my mother was the one who told her that you should have lunch together since you both are doing a film. So, we went to a restaurant named 5 Spice in Oshiwara, and vo muh fulaake baithi thi (she’d pulled a face) for 30 minutes as if she had no interest in life. Bohot badi meherbani ki thi saamne baithke (I’ll forever be grateful for her having the heart to accompany me).”

 

He said that Shweta was apprehensive about him, and his reputation as a womaniser. But she realised that he was a ‘family man’ when she saw him interact with his family. “I clearly remember shoe liked me for the first time when she saw me bonding with my family members, so she realised that I am a family man, and for me, relations matter. Because even she had heard bad things about me that main ladkiyan ghumata tha (chuckles). So, I could understand her apprehension,” he said.

Also read: Aditya Narayan dismisses reports that he’s ‘bankrupt’, says he was touched when industry friends offered financial help

Aditya made headlines this week after first claiming that he had run out of his savings during the lockdown, and dismissing those claims as being exaggerated. “After working for more then two decades and that too working continuously how can I go moneyless?” he’d clarified in an interview to TellyChakkar.

In the original Bollywood Bubble interview, Aditya had said, “If the government extends the lockdown even further, people will start dying of hunger. My whole savings are depleted. I’ve literally finished my savings. All the money I had invested in Mutual Funds, I had to withdraw all of that (to survive). Because nobody had planned that I wouldn’t be working for a year and yet chilling it out. Nobody plans it like that. Unless you’re like some billionaire. So there is no choice. Like I’ve Rs 18,000 left in my account.”

