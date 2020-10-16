Aditya Narayan dismisses reports that he’s ‘bankrupt’, says he was touched when industry friends offered financial help

music

Updated: Oct 16, 2020, 07:40 IST

Singer and television host Aditya Narayan has refuted reports that he is bankrupt, adding that like everyone else, the coronavirus lockdown impacted him financially. On Thursday, Aditya was reported as saying in an interview that had run out of his savings and was left with Rs 18000 in his account.

He had said that if he is not able to start working by October, he would have to begin selling off personal belongings, like his bike.

In an interview to Indian Express, Aditya said that the reports were exaggerated. “I was shocked when so many people started calling me after the report. I must, however, admit that I was also touched because a lot of friends in the industry offered help. That goes to show that they genuinely care for me.”

He added, “It’s unprecedented times, and none of us had ever imagined sitting at home for months. I did face a tough time like many others, but I am not bankrupt. Everything is fine now, and I hope things take a turn for the better from here.”

In another interview, to TellyChakkar, Aditya said that he has been gainfully employed for two decades, so it would be difficult for him to run out of his savings, especially since he lives a simple lifestyle. He said, “After working for more then two decades and that too working continuously how can I go moneyless?” Adding that the earlier interview took place more than a month ago, and that his ‘general observations’ were miscontrued, he said, “On a serious note to my fans and well-wishers, look back at the kind of work I have done in the past years and calculate if at all I will need any financial help. Please do not worry about me. By God’s grace, I won’t come to this kind of situation as I have a very simple lifestyle and I know when and how to spend money. I am not a person who would show-off assets like my house, cars and holidays.”

In the original Bollywood Bubble interview, Aditya had said, “If the government extends the lockdown even further, people will start dying of hunger. My whole savings are depleted. I’ve literally finished my savings. All the money I had invested in Mutual Funds, I had to withdraw all of that (to survive). Because nobody had planned that I wouldn’t be working for a year and yet chilling it out. Nobody plans it like that. Unless you’re like some billionaire. So there is no choice. Like I’ve Rs 18,000 left in my account.”

Aditya, who recently returned to host Indian Idol, is all set to tie the knot with long time girlfriend Shweta Agarwal this year.

