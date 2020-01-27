Adnan Sami reacts to Cong spokesperson’s criticism over Padma Shri honour: ‘Did you get your brain from clearance sale?’

music

Singer Adnan Sami has attacked Congress spokesperson Jaiveer Shergill for criticising the Narendra Modi government for honouring him with the Padma Shri. The Pakistan-born singer is now an Indian citizen.

Taking to Twitter, the singer targeted Congress spokesperson Jaiveer Shergill, and said, “Hey kid, did you get ur brain from a ‘Clearance Sale’ or from a second hand novelty store? Did they teach u in Berkley that a son is to be held accountable or penalised for the acts of his parents? And ur a lawyer? Is that what u learned in law school? Good luck with that!” Padma Shri is India’s fourth-highest civilian honour.

Shergill, who is a Supreme Court Lawyer and an alum of Berkeley University, had earlier written: “Kargil war veteran and retired army officer Mohammad Sanaullah who fought for India declared “ foreigner” after #NRC and #adnansami whose family fought against India honored with Padma Shri - This is the magic of #NRC & Govt Chamchagiri !!”

While Adnan got support and brickbats on Twitter, many also wrote in support of Adnan. One user said: “You are our jewel @AdnanSamiLive , you are an Indian out of choice, more Indian than most of us who qualify as Indians by merely being born here. Glad the government gave you recognition for being the treasure that you are.” Another slammed him and said: “So this man admits that his father was a war criminal. And now govt should be ashamed of giving Padma Shri to this crook. Aur tameez se baat kriye Bharat ke logon se.”

Sami, born in London to a Pakistani Air force veteran, applied for Indian citizenship in 2015 and became a citizen of the country in January 2016. Others from Bollywood to be honoured with the award include Kangana Ranaut, filmmaker Karan Johar and producer Ekta Kapoor for their contribution in the field of performing arts. The Padma awards were announced by Government of India on the eve of Republic Day on Saturday.

(With agencies’ inputs)

