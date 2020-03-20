Who’s who partied with Kanika Kapoor in Lucknow, now in quarantine

music

Former Rajasthan chief minister Vasundhara Raje, and her BJP MP son Dushyant Singh, have gone into self quarantine after attending singer Kanika Kapoor’s party, sources said on Friday. Kapoor has become the first Bollywood celebrity to test positive for coronavirus in the country and says she’s under complete quarantine and medical care.

While in Lucknow, I attended a dinner with my son Dushyant & his in-laws. Kanika, who has unfortunately tested positive for #Covid19 was also a guest.



As a matter of abundant caution, my son & I have immediately self-quarantined and we’re taking all necessary precautions. — Vasundhara Raje (@VasundharaBJP) March 20, 2020

There were reports that the singer landed in Lucknow from the United Kingdom and was admitted in a city hospital after she showed signs of flu. In a statement released on instagram, the 41-year-old ‘Baby Doll’ singer said she developed signs of flu in the last four days.

Dushyant and Vasundhara were present at the party. Thereafter, he also went to the Parliament.

The news of Kanika bring being tested positive has created a panic at apartment in Mahanagar locality. The singer has attended three parties during her stay in Lucknow including one at a five star hotel where an elite crowd was present. She was a part of a function in Kanpur and two in the state capital, confirmed her family. The concern of spread that might have happened is buzzing on the social media.

Her father Rajiv Kapoor informed, “After she started developing some symptoms similar to Covid19 she herself informed the chief medical officer and her samples were taken. Today she was confirmed positive. Doctors have taken her to Sanjay Gandhi Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences (SGPGI) and she has been kept in isolation.”

Her family members have been taken into quarantine. Her mother is at PGI while her father is at home and his sample is also been taken for testing. “Since last two-three days she got fever with running nose. The doctors are saying the intensity is low and she will recover soon. We all are taking full care and following what we are told,” he added.

