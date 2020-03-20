Singer Kanika Kapoor confirms she has coronavirus, attended events in Lucknow and Kanpur recently

music

Updated: Mar 20, 2020 14:32 IST

Bollywood singer Kanika Kapoor has confirmed she has tested positive for Covid-19 in Lucknow. The singer, known for hit numbers such as Baby Doll, came back home 10 days ago but says she developed the symptoms have developed only 4 days ago.

Confirming the news on Instagram, Kanika wrote, “Hello everyone, For the past 4 days I have had signs of flu, I got myself tested and it came positive for Covid-19. My family and I are in complete quarantine now and following medical advice on how to move forward. Contact mapping of people I have been in touch with is underway as well.

I was scanned at the airport as per normal procedure 10 days ago when I came back home, the symptoms have developed only 4 days ago. At this stage I would like to urge you all to practice self isolation and get tested if you have the signs.

I am feeling ok, like a normal flu and a mild fever, however we need to be sensible citizens at this time and think of all around us. We can get through this without panic only if we listen to the experts and our local, state and central government directives.” She ended the note “wishing everyone good health. Jai Hind! Take care”

Kanika’s father Rajiv Kapoor told Hindustan Times in an interview, “After she started developing some symptoms similar to Covid19 she herself informed the chief medical officers and her samples were taken. Today she was confirmed positive. The team of doctors have taken her to Sanjay Gandhi Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences (SGPGI) and she has been kept in isolation.”

He added, “She was a part of a function in Kanpur and two in the state capital. Since last two days she got fever with running nose. The doctors are saying the intensity is low and she will recover soon. We all are taking full care and following what we are told.”

Meanwhile, Gauahar Khan wrote on Twitter, “All those 100 ppl need to identify themselves n get tested ! Pleaaaaaase !”

