Lady Gaga goes intergalactic with new song Stupid Love’s video, fans say ‘thank you or saving pop music once again’

Updated: Feb 28, 2020 11:35 IST

American singer and songwriter Lady Gaga released her new single and music video on Friday. Sharing it, she wrote on Twitter, ““Stupid Love” The new single & music video out now: http://smarturl.it/StupidLove #StupidLove #ShotOniPhone”.

The song opens with the lines: “The world rots in conflict. Many tribes battle for dominance. While the Spiritual ones pray and sleep for peace, the Kindness punks fight for...” Soon we see group of people circle around two men, in distinct attire, as the duo fights. Seconds later, in bold pink alphabets, Stupid Love flashes on the screen even as Lady Gaga, in a pink body suit, and other background dancers sing and dance to her new song. The video appears to convey that Lady Gaga and her gang are from outer space and have come down to earth to knock some sense into the inhabitants of this planet.

Her fans immediately endorsed her sentiments -- one said “We want your stupid love,” while another said “a culture reset”. Yet another said “thank you or saving pop music once again”and another wrote “Yassss, you did it”.

Lady Gaga in her new video.

Like the debuts of her Alejandro and Telephone, Lady Gaga on Thursday shared on social media a teaser video of her first solo pop single in three years. “STUPID LOVE” THE SINGLE & MUSIC VIDEO OUT FRIDAY 2/28 AT MIDNIGHT ET,” her tweet read. In the 52-seconds teaser video, the 33-year-old singer is seen in a pink alien-inspired outfit, surrounded by a group of people dressed dramatically in an isolated desert.

The singer, who won her first best original song Oscar for Shallow from her debut movie A Star Is Born in 2019, made the release of the new song announcement on Twitter. “’Stupid Love’. The new single by Lady Gaga out Friday,” Gaga posted alongside a picture of a billboard featuring song’s title splashed across a picture of bright pink lips.

According to Variety, the song Stupid Love is a disco-infused anthem whose style harkens back to Gaga’s Born This Way album. Last year, the Shallow singer hinted a few times that she has been working on her sixth album. Most recently, in September she also posted an Instagram story along with her picture in the studio with the caption “#LG6.”.

(With ANI inputs)

