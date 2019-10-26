e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 26, 2019-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Saturday, Oct 26, 2019

Lady Gaga posts ‘fame is prison,’ Twitter in tizzy. Sparks hilarious reactions

The post created quite a stir among people and they had a lot to say.

it-s-viral Updated: Oct 26, 2019 16:47 IST
Trisha Sengupta
Trisha Sengupta
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Till now, the post has gathered over 3 lakh views - and still counting.
Till now, the post has gathered over 3 lakh views - and still counting. (Twitter/Lady Gaga)
         

Taking to the micro-blogging site, on October 25, she tweeted “Fame is prison.” The post, however, sparked a wave of powerful reactions among tweeple. And, that’ clear from over 3.3 lakh views the post has collected till now – and the numbers are increasing. Additionally, it has also gathered close to 48,000 retweets.

Take a look at the tweet:

The post created quite a stir among people and they had a lot to say. While some fans supported what Lady Gaga posted, others were not-so-convinced. In fact, many dropped comments attempting to school the pop icon. There were many who reacted by dishing out hilarious GIFs.

“Except better food, bed, surroundings, company, entertainment, clothes, hair products, shower facilities, windows, privacy, and autonomy. Otherwise they’re identical,’ sarcastically wrote a Twitter user. “Pretty sure prison is prison,” commented another. “Gain some class consciousness buddy,” wrote an irked user.

Here’s how others reacted:

Many, however, argued that it’s the title for upcoming Lg6 – Lady Gaga’s sixth solo album. They wrote:

What do you think of this tweet?

First Published: Oct 26, 2019 16:47 IST

tags
top news
‘We want it in writing from the BJP…’: Shiv Sena MLAs insist on sharing CM post
‘We want it in writing from the BJP…’: Shiv Sena MLAs insist on sharing CM post
Khattar to take oath as Haryana CM tomorrow, Dushyant Chautala to be Dy CM
Khattar to take oath as Haryana CM tomorrow, Dushyant Chautala to be Dy CM
BJP-Trinamool in sparring bout over NCRB infiltration numbers in Bengal
BJP-Trinamool in sparring bout over NCRB infiltration numbers in Bengal
Two-year-old Trichy boy slips further into borewell, rescue ops continue
Two-year-old Trichy boy slips further into borewell, rescue ops continue
‘When I entered his room I was shocked,’ Laxman on Ganguly’s CAB days
‘When I entered his room I was shocked,’ Laxman on Ganguly’s CAB days
Over 250 vehicles with casteist words challaned in Noida and Greater Noida
Over 250 vehicles with casteist words challaned in Noida and Greater Noida
No justice if Gopal Kanda in power: Brother of air hostess who killed herself
No justice if Gopal Kanda in power: Brother of air hostess who killed herself
Manohar Lal Khattar elected BJP legislative party leader for Haryana
Manohar Lal Khattar elected BJP legislative party leader for Haryana
trending topics
Dhanteras 2019Happy Dhanteras 2019Deepika PadukoneShah Rukh KhanXiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro SaleAnushka Sharma
don't miss
latest news
India News