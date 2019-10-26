Lady Gaga posts ‘fame is prison,’ Twitter in tizzy. Sparks hilarious reactions

it-s-viral

Oct 26, 2019

Taking to the micro-blogging site, on October 25, she tweeted “Fame is prison.” The post, however, sparked a wave of powerful reactions among tweeple. And, that’ clear from over 3.3 lakh views the post has collected till now – and the numbers are increasing. Additionally, it has also gathered close to 48,000 retweets.

Take a look at the tweet:

Fame is prison — Lady Gaga (@ladygaga) October 25, 2019

The post created quite a stir among people and they had a lot to say. While some fans supported what Lady Gaga posted, others were not-so-convinced. In fact, many dropped comments attempting to school the pop icon. There were many who reacted by dishing out hilarious GIFs.

“Except better food, bed, surroundings, company, entertainment, clothes, hair products, shower facilities, windows, privacy, and autonomy. Otherwise they’re identical,’ sarcastically wrote a Twitter user. “Pretty sure prison is prison,” commented another. “Gain some class consciousness buddy,” wrote an irked user.

Here’s how others reacted:

I hear you, but...prison is prison. https://t.co/5cclYYZxk7 — Amanda Knox (@amandaknox) October 25, 2019

Try poverty — Melting Mermaid (@charlamanesbane) October 26, 2019

Many, however, argued that it’s the title for upcoming Lg6 – Lady Gaga’s sixth solo album. They wrote:

LG6 title "Fame is Prison" confirmed — Joey Nolfi (@joeynolfi) October 25, 2019

Drop the album 🙄 — Charly (@charlyhilyer1) October 26, 2019

What do you think of this tweet?

Oct 26, 2019