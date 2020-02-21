WWE on verge of losing another major superstar to AEW: Report

other-sports

Updated: Feb 21, 2020 02:08 IST

The emergence of All Elite Wrestling (AEW) has given superstars from World Wre`stling Entertainment a hope for change. Ever since AEW made its debut last year, several WWE superstars, who are unhappy with their storylines or character development have been asking for their release, in hopes of signing with the rival brand where they can ressurect their characters. Dean Ambrose (now known as Jon Moxley) left the shores of WWE last year and is now in a major feud for the AEW World Championship against Chris Jericho in Tony Khan’s pro-wrestling promotion. Goldust, Luke Harper, Sin Cara are some other wrestlers who have been released by the company. Rumours strongly suggest that the tag-team Revival have also asked for their release. And now, it seems another major star is on his way out from the company.

Also read: WWE Chairman Vince McMahon’s decision left Triple H shocked

Matt Hardy, former nine-time tag-team Champion, is 45 years old, but is still in a great shape. But it seems WWE Chairman Vince McMahon is not interested in giving him a character development. Rumours from PW Insider last month suggested that Matt gave a lot of ideas for his character to Mr McMahon, but all of them were rejected. With Matt’s contract running out on March 1, it seems he is on his way out of the company.

Mike Johnson confirmed on PW Insider Elite audio that Matt hasn’t signed a new deal with WWE yet. For the former InterContinental Champion, the money is not the issue. The wrestler believes that he has little time left in the ring, and he wants to make the most of it, which might not be possible in WWE.

“The reality is this: if WWE wants someone to stay they have the financial means to pay them and say, ‘Listen we’re gonna give you more money than you ever thought you’d make in your whole life if we think you’re that valuable.’ What I’ve heard about Hardy is that the money isn’t that much of an issue. He doesn’t want to get paid to sit around and do nothing and he doesn’t want to be an enhancement guy. So, really that’s you know that’s where AEW or another place like that existing is such a positive thing for pro wrestling,” Johnson said on his podcast (h/t Ringside News).

In the past two weeks, Matt was brutally attacked by Randy Orton on Raw, as part of a storyline, and with all the rumours circulating, it seems that it is Vince’s way of writing the character off television. Matt, himself, took to Twitter and wrote: “Good bye”.

Matt was hugely successful with TNA when he left the company and moving to AEW would be a good choice for him at this age of his career, since he could be treated like the superstar he is in the promotion.