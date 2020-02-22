‘WWE tried so hard with Roman Reigns,’ Hall of Famer picks superstar who could be next John Cena

other-sports

Updated: Feb 22, 2020 01:06 IST

WWE have been trying to find their next big superstar ever since John Cena decided to take a step back from a full-time schedule. WWE have tried to back several superstars in the meantime to fill the void created by John Cena’s departure. But that has been a futile experience as all their attempts at giving a massive push to a wrestler has failed. Roman Reigns is the most notable example of that extraordinary push.

Reigns faced a lot of backlash from the fans after WWE seemed intent on making him the face of the company. The fans never bought into the concept and it resulted in a lot of negative emotions towards Reigns. Seth Rollins and Brock Lesnar have also been pushed and backed by WWE to get them over with the fans. Rollins has lost that momentum, partly due to his own Twitter handle, while Lesnar has always polarized the WWE Universe.

However, it looks like WWE have now turned their eyes towards another superstar to get over with the fans. Drew McIntyre won the 2020 Men’s Royal Rumble match to earn himself a guaranteed title match at WrestleMania 36. McIntyre chose to face Brock Lesnar for the WWE Championship as it looks like Vince McMahon has finally given his backing to the ‘Scottish Psychopath.

WWE Hall of Famer Jerry ‘The King’ Lawler has also lent his support towards McIntyre and thinks he could be the guy for WWE soon.

“[McIntyre] loves the business. He really does and he’s excited to be where he is right now,” Lawler continued, “I think he could be the guy. We all know that they’ve been looking for somebody since John Cena and they tried so hard with Roman Reigns. And, of course, Roman’s over big and he’s probably as good as anybody that they pushed to that extent, but I still think there’s room. He’s not John Cena. He’s not ‘Stone Cold’ Steve Austin. He’s not a Rock yet. And they’re looking for that type of personality and I really think just in being around him and watching him - I mean, he looks fantastic - I really think he could be the guy.”

Another match that been confirmed by WWE for WrestleMania 36 is Charlotte Flair vs Rhea Ripley for the NXT Women’s Championship. Recently, Triple H revealed in a media call after NXT TakeOver: Portland that it was shocking to him that Vince McMahon thought about making a match between a superstar like Flair and NXT champion Ripley.

“To be honest, it was shocking to me when it was first mentioned to me. I believe that this was just a decision from Vince’s part on understanding the other stories for the women. To me, you have opportunities where you look in a moment in time and ask is Charlotte going after Bayley and Sasha Banks [on SmackDown], does she come after Becky Lynch [on Raw].”

“You’ve seen that before and we’re looking into something fresh and you see that with Shayna Baszler going after Becky Lynch and you see that in different ways on SmackDown with where they’re going. So this was a way for Charlotte Flair needing to be in that big, epic role. I think it really had nothing more to do with that. It’s good storytelling and that’s what the goal is here, good storytelling across the board.”