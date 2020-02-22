WWE SmackDown results: Goldberg makes smashing return

other-sports

WWE had made a big main-event for Super ShowDown with Goldberg facing ‘The Fiend’ Bray Wyatt for the WWE Championship. Goldberg’s return to the WWE had generated a lot of interest for the blue brand and it has been reported that his star power has even resulted in Vince McMahon’s change of mind regarding the WrestleMania 36 main event. Goldberg returned to SmackDown this week to confront The Fiend and the fans ate up every moment of his appearance.

WWE had the tough task of grabbing the eyeballs for this match-up. Goldberg is the dominant beast of the past, who obliterated any opponent that came in his way. While The Fiend is the modern-day destroyer, who is intent on punishing anyone that comes in his way.

Both the superstars came face to face on SmackDown this week. They stared at each other as fans anticipated the one who will make the first move. It did not matter who made the first move as at the end it was Goldberg who landed the first attack on The Fiend. Wyatt was rattled by the Spear as Goldberg readied himself for another attack.

But it was not to be as the lights went out and The Fiend disappeared with his iconic laughter playing all over the arena.

Goldberg has always been the dominant superstar in any rivalry. In any match-up, a Goldberg win can never be counted out. In a state of fading legends, Goldberg still has some credibility left in the eyes of the WWE Universe. There is a doubt that the 53-year-old could win against The Fiend and that he might be the one to end the terror of Wyatt. This is the doubt that is needed to sell the match. It will all be great unless Goldberg indeed ends up winning the WWE Championship.

Other results:-

* Braun Strowman and Elias teamed up to face Cesaro and Shinsuke Nakamura in a first-ever ‘Symphony of Destruction’ match. It is basically a no disqualification, fall count anywhere match with weapons of destruction being musical instruments. It was a unique gimmick that was nicely paced and had some good spots.

The finish was also great- A powerslam onto a piano(which did not break) and an elbow drop on a table. No prizes for guessing who won.

*A Moment of Bliss with the pregnant Bella Twins. But why were they appearing on SmackDown? The Bellas are going to be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame this year. Daniel Bryan and daughter Birdie joined them at the end for a family reunion.

*Michael Cole made another goof-up as he addresses Drew Gulak as Heath Slater. To make matters worse, Heath Slater was in the ring in a match with Bryan while Gulak sat right next to Cole at the announce table. What are you, sleeping Michael Cole? (Not my words, Gulak said it).

*The show started with a four-team tag match with New Day and Usos teaming up to fight Dolph Ziggler, Bobby (Robert) Roode, The Miz, and John Morrison. The Usos won the match for his team by pinning Roode.

*Ziggler is again the thorn in the love life of Otis. Ziggler is the biggest heel on SmackDown. Sorry, Baron Corbin.

*Naomi finally managed to secure the number one contender spot for the SmackDown Women’s Championship. She defeated Carmella to earn the right to face Bayley at Super ShowDown in Saudi Arabia.