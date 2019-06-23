Allu Arjun’s elder brother ties the knot with Mumbai girl Neela Shah, Sarrainodu actor skips the function. See pics

Telugu actor Allu Arjun’s elder brother Allu Bobby got married in Hyderabad recently. The low-key affair was strictly a family affair. Sharing a picture with his wife Neela Shah, Bobby revealed that he was previously married and later got a divorce too.

He wrote on Instagram, “Folks I am married !!!... this is a new beginning for me . Please Bless me !!! It got married in 2005, had a peaceful divorce in 2016. However God has taught me to Move on and live happily! My family fully supported me on this.” In the picture, the bride is dressed in a bright pink silk sari with heavy ornaments, Bobby wears a silk white kurta. In other pictures online from the wedding, the bride and the groom can be seen posing with Allu Arjun’s wife Sneha, his parents Allu Arvind and mother and his younger brother, actor Allu Sirish.

According to reports, Allu Arjun had to skip his brother’s wedding as he is busy shooting for his next film, Trivikram Srinivas’s yet-untitled film AA 19. According to a report in Times Now, Mumbai-based Neela Shah is a yoga instructor. The report further says that Allu Bobby was previously married to one Neelima Bandi, with whom he has a 10-year-old daughter, named Allu Anvitha.

Allu Arjun had been having a successful run at the box office for the last couple of years with films like Duvvada Jagannadham, Sarrainodu, Race Gurram, and S/O Satyamurthy hitting the bull’s eye. However, when his last film, Naa Peru Surya, Naa Illu India, bombed at the box office, the actor reportedly took some time off before taking up his next project.

First Published: Jun 23, 2019 13:05 IST