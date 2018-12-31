Allu Arjun announces next project with Trivikram Srinivas, film begins 2019

Actor Allu Arjun, who was last seen in Naa Peru Surya, Naa Illu India, has finally announced his next project with director-writer Trivikram Srinivas. The two had previously worked together in films such as Julayi and S/O Sathyamurthy, both of which performed much better than Allu Arjun’s last outing, which sunk without a trace at the box office.

The upcoming project will be produced under the banner of Geetha Arts and Haarika & Haasine Creations by Allu Aravind and S Radha Krishna. The pre-production work on the project is already complete and the makers will announce details about the cast and crew of the project soon. The film is expected to roll in January 2019. There were reports that the project with Trivikram would be a remake of hit Bollywood movie Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety starring Kartik Aaryan and Nushrat Bharucha.

Earlier, amid speculation about Allu Arjun’s upcoming films and how the failure of Naa Peru Surya would play a role in his choice, the actor told his fans to wait patiently to hear about his next project. It was also speculated that the actor would next star in a young director’s project. Allu Arjun had apparently spent time on hearing scripts of Sankalp Reddy, who gave Tollywood films such as Ghazi Attack and Antariksham, and Parasuram whose Geetha Govindam starring Vijay Deverakonda had done wonders at the box office.

First Published: Dec 31, 2018 18:25 IST