Amitabh Bachchan-Chiranjeevi-starrer Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy bags Rs 125 crore for satellite rights, highest in south India

Updated: Sep 18, 2019 14:47 IST

The satellite rights of Megastar Chiranjeevi’s upcoming magnum opus Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy has been acquired by Zee Network for a whopping Rs 125 crore, according to industry sources. This is the biggest amount spent on a film’s rights in south India.

It’s worth mentioning that the satellite rights of superstar Rajinikanth’s 2.0 were snapped by Zee Network for Rs. 110 crore last year.In the film, Chiranjeevi will be seen playing Kurnool-based freedom fighter Uyyalawada Narasimha Reddy. On signing the project, he had said it was his long-time desire to play a historic character.

The film’s teaser was released in August and it was extremely well received by audiences. The teaser projected Chiranjeevi as a very ferocious rebel. We see him fighting his way through the British army, sending chills down their spines.

Packed with grand visuals and a Chiranjeevi like never ever seen before, the teaser also gave a glimpse of other important characters including Amitabh Bachchan, Nayanthara, Tamannaah Bhatia, Sudeep, Vijay Sethupathi and Jagapathi Babu among others.

On signing the project, Chiranjeevi had said it was his long-time desire to play a historic character. “It has always been my dream to play Bhagat Singh. Despite being offered the role back then, I couldn’t play it for several reasons and it was later played by several of my counterparts. It was played by several actors across languages. I regret missing out on an opportunity to play the role because I don’t think anyone wants to make a film on him today,” Chiranjeevi said.

Directed by Surender Reddy and produced by Ram Charan on a whopping budget of Rs. 150 crore, the film has music by Amit Trivedi. Originally, A.R Rahman was signed for the project but he opted out citing lack of time due to other commitments. The film, which will be distributed by Farhan Akhtar’s Excel Entertainment in Hindi, will release worldwide on October 2.

First Published: Sep 18, 2019 14:46 IST