Shooting of Chiranjeevi’s magnum opus Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy completed

Cinematographer Rathnavelu on Monday revealed that the shoot of actor Chiranjeevi starrer upcoming Telugu magnum opus Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy has been completed. He added that the film has shaped “extremely well”.

“Sye Raa shooting completed. Thanks to each and every member of the team for their hard work and cooperation. A memorable journey indeed. Movie has shaped out extremely well. Kick started the DI too,” Rathnavelu tweeted along with two pictures from the sets.

Syeraa shooting completed !!Thanx to each n every member of Team Syeraa for their hard work n cooperation .A memorable journey indeed!! Movie has shaped out extremely well💪💪. Kick started the DI too 😊 @KonidelaPro @DirSurender pic.twitter.com/wjBZM3gZLE — Rathnavelu ISC (@RathnaveluDop) June 24, 2019

Also read | Kabir Singh box office collection day 5: Shahid Kapoor delivers first solo Rs 100 crore hit, industry shocked

Directed by Surender Reddy, Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy will narrate the story of Kurnool-based freedom fighter Uyyalawada Narasimha Reddy. The film also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Anushka Shetty, Nayanthara, Tamannaah Bhatia, Sudeep, Vijay Sethupathi and Jagapathi Babu among others in important roles.

Being produced by Ram Charan on a whopping budget of Rs 150 crore, the film has music by Amit Trivedi. Originally, AR Rahman was signed for the project but he opted out citing lack of time due to other commitments.

Amitabh Bachchan plays Chiranjeevi’s mentor in this magnum opus. Before joining the sets, Big B wrote on his blog that he’s thrilled to be part of this project. “Dear friend Chiranjeevi, that majestic super star and icon from the world of Andhra and Telugu cinema, requests for a guest appearance in his magnum opus, on a most valiant period character that he portrays, and I agree. So, am off to begin its shoot in Hyderabad in a few hours,” he wrote and shared his look from the film.

On signing the project, Chiranjeevi had said it was his long-time desire to play a historic character. “It has always been my dream to play Bhagat Singh. Despite being offered the role back then, I couldn’t play it for several reasons and it was later played by several of my counterparts. It was played by several actors across languages. I regret missing out on an opportunity to play the role because I don’t think anyone wants to make a film on him today,” Chiranjeevi said.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Jun 26, 2019 14:36 IST