Baahubali producers’ next film is Telugu remake of Maheshinte Prathikaaram

regional-movies

Updated: Dec 26, 2019 15:38 IST

Arka Mediaworks – the producers of Baahubali franchise – have announced their next film which will be directed by Venkatesh Maha. Titled Uma Maheshwara Ugra Roopasya, the film is the official Telugu remake of Malayalam film Maheshinte Prathikaaram. Venkatesh Maha, who rose to fame with the critically-acclaimed Telugu film C/O Kancharapalem, has been roped in to direct the film.

“We are happy to announce our collaboration with director @mahaisnotanoun for our film #UmaMaheshwaraUgraRoopasya in collaboration with Mahayana Motion Pictures...@ActorSatyadev is the lead,” read a tweet from Arka Media.

Producer Shobu Yarlagadda tweeted: “The question that I have been asked most, other than “why Kattappa killed Baahubali?” has been “what’s your next movie after Baahubali?”. Today, I have an answer. Excited to announce our next project.”

The question that I have been asked most, other than "Why Kattappa killed Baahubali?" has been "What's your next movie after Baahubali?" Today, I have an answer .. excited to announce our next project shortly .. !! 🙂 — Shobu Yarlagadda (@Shobu_) December 25, 2019

The makers unveiled a teaser of the project. The 58-second-long video introduces us to Uma Maheswara Rao, proprietor of Komali Photo Studio from Araku Valley, who vows to not wear slippers till he take revenge on the guy who slapped him. Apparently, the film has already been shot and it’s gearing up for release on April 17, 2020. It also stars Naresh, Suhaas, Ramprasad and K Raghavan in key roles.

Also read: Ayushmann Khurrana celebrates beachside Christmas with wife Tahira, she reflects on her journey post cancer. See pics

Maheshinte Prathikaaram, which was directed by Dileesh Pothan, featured Fahadh Faasil in the titular role. Made on a budget of Rs 4.5 crore, the film went on to be a sleeper hit, collecting around Rs 18 crore in its theatrical run. The movie went on to win two National Awards for best original screenplay and best feature film in Malayalam.

The film was remade by Priyadarshan as Nimir in Tamil. Unlike the Malayalam version, its Tamil remake bombed at the box-office. However, Udhayanidhi Stalin was appreciated for his performance in Nimir. There are rumours that a Hindi remake is also in the offing. However, details about the project are yet to be made official.

Follow @htshowbiz for more