e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 26, 2019-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Thursday, Dec 26, 2019
Home / Regional Movies / Baahubali producers’ next film is Telugu remake of Maheshinte Prathikaaram

Baahubali producers’ next film is Telugu remake of Maheshinte Prathikaaram

Baahubali’s makers, after a long time, have announced their new film -- Uma Maheshwara Ugra Roopasya -- a Telugu remake of Malayalam film, Maheshinte Prathikaaram.

regional-movies Updated: Dec 26, 2019 15:38 IST
Karthik Kumar
Karthik Kumar
Hindustan Times
Telugu remake of Malayalam film Maheshinte Prathikaaram called Uma Maheshwara Ugra Roopasya will star actor Satya Dev.
Telugu remake of Malayalam film Maheshinte Prathikaaram called Uma Maheshwara Ugra Roopasya will star actor Satya Dev.
         

Arka Mediaworks – the producers of Baahubali franchise – have announced their next film which will be directed by Venkatesh Maha. Titled Uma Maheshwara Ugra Roopasya, the film is the official Telugu remake of Malayalam film Maheshinte Prathikaaram. Venkatesh Maha, who rose to fame with the critically-acclaimed Telugu film C/O Kancharapalem, has been roped in to direct the film.

“We are happy to announce our collaboration with director @mahaisnotanoun for our film #UmaMaheshwaraUgraRoopasya in collaboration with Mahayana Motion Pictures...@ActorSatyadev is the lead,” read a tweet from Arka Media.

 

Producer Shobu Yarlagadda tweeted: “The question that I have been asked most, other than “why Kattappa killed Baahubali?” has been “what’s your next movie after Baahubali?”. Today, I have an answer. Excited to announce our next project.”

 

The makers unveiled a teaser of the project. The 58-second-long video introduces us to Uma Maheswara Rao, proprietor of Komali Photo Studio from Araku Valley, who vows to not wear slippers till he take revenge on the guy who slapped him. Apparently, the film has already been shot and it’s gearing up for release on April 17, 2020. It also stars Naresh, Suhaas, Ramprasad and K Raghavan in key roles.

Also read: Ayushmann Khurrana celebrates beachside Christmas with wife Tahira, she reflects on her journey post cancer. See pics

Maheshinte Prathikaaram, which was directed by Dileesh Pothan, featured Fahadh Faasil in the titular role. Made on a budget of Rs 4.5 crore, the film went on to be a sleeper hit, collecting around Rs 18 crore in its theatrical run. The movie went on to win two National Awards for best original screenplay and best feature film in Malayalam.

The film was remade by Priyadarshan as Nimir in Tamil. Unlike the Malayalam version, its Tamil remake bombed at the box-office. However, Udhayanidhi Stalin was appreciated for his performance in Nimir. There are rumours that a Hindi remake is also in the offing. However, details about the project are yet to be made official.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags
top news
Army chief Bipin Rawat criticises anti-CAA protests, sparks row
Army chief Bipin Rawat criticises anti-CAA protests, sparks row
Twitter war breaks out between Chidambaram, Amit Malviya over NPR
Twitter war breaks out between Chidambaram, Amit Malviya over NPR
On Rahul Gandhi’s ‘Jhooth’ jibe at PM Modi, BJP’s scathing comeback
On Rahul Gandhi’s ‘Jhooth’ jibe at PM Modi, BJP’s scathing comeback
‘Remember the guy on left’: Pietersen’s message on Kohli’s throwback post
‘Remember the guy on left’: Pietersen’s message on Kohli’s throwback post
No Pakistan player to be part of Asia XI in Bangladesh T20s: BCCI
No Pakistan player to be part of Asia XI in Bangladesh T20s: BCCI
Move aside drones, next extreme cams could be mounted on go-anywhere cars
Move aside drones, next extreme cams could be mounted on go-anywhere cars
Reliance Jio vs Airtel: Who has better 100Mbps monthly broadband plans?
Reliance Jio vs Airtel: Who has better 100Mbps monthly broadband plans?
‘Steve Smith’s livid and rightly so’: Aussie fumes at umpire, tempers flare
‘Steve Smith’s livid and rightly so’: Aussie fumes at umpire, tempers flare
trending topics
solar eclipseSolar Eclipse CheruvathurGood Newwz screeningRaghubar DasMona Singh Mehendi CeremonyTop Tech Products 2019AP Police Result 2019Samsung Galaxy M31

don't miss

latest news

india news

Regional Movies