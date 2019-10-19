Baahubali reunion: Prabhas, Anushka Shetty, Rana Daggubati, SS Rajamouli unite in London, come together for epic pic

regional-movies

Updated: Oct 19, 2019 16:26 IST

The Baahubali team had a royal reunion in London on Friday as they gathered to witness the live rendition of the film score at the Royal Albert Hall. Everyone from actors Prabhas, Rana Daggubati, Anushka Shetty to director SS Rajamouli and producer Shobu Yarlagadda, united in the UK for the event.

Prabhas shared a picture of the reunion on Instagram which gathered more than 567,000 ‘likes’ within a few hours. The actor wrote along with the picture, “It’s a #RoyalReunion in London with my #Baahubali team! Can’t wait to experience the LIVE rendition of @baahubalimovie score at the @royalalberthall this evening.”

Rana also posted a similar picture on his Instagram handle and captioned it, “The best evening with the best people!!”

The fans of the blockbuster franchise were also elated to see them together. A fan wrote, “You guys are looking Sooooo lovely together.” Another commented, “Awwwwwwweeee..... God bless u dear @actorprabhas and team #Bahubali....#Bahubali movie and you @actorprabhas Garu are our country’s pride.” Several fans also wished Prabhas ‘happy birthday’ in advance as the actor is all set to celebrate his 39th birthday on October 23.

Baahubali: The Conclusion, a sequel to Baahubali: The Beginning, is the second highest-grossing Indian film of all time. Its total worldwide collections are said to be around Rs 1800 crore, around Rs 200 crore less than Dangal.

Also read: Bigg Boss 13: Paras Chhabra says his ex-girlfriend loves him even after she got married, says ‘Whenever I am sad, I get a message from her’

Prabhas’s latest release Saaho, however, failed to impress the critics or the audience. The film was made on a budget of Rs 350 crore and collected Rs 400 crore in the global market, as told by the filmmakers. The film starred Shraddha Kapoor as the female lead along with Neil Nitin Mukesh, Jackie Shroff, Mandira Bedi, Chunky Panday and many others. While the film opened well, it left has many fans and the media underwhelmed owing to its lack of a cohesive plot.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Oct 19, 2019 16:23 IST