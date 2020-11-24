Is Samantha Akkineni sitting inside a bird’s nest in Maldives? Rakul Preet’s holiday includes parents’ anniversary celebration

regional-movies

Updated: Nov 24, 2020, 11:51 IST

It seems the Indian celebs can’t get enough of the white sandy beaches of the Maldives. Samantha Akkineni, Rakul Preet Singh and Sonakshi Sinha shared fresh pictures and videos from their holiday in the tiny island nation.

Samantha, who flew in with husband Naga Chaitanya to celebrate his birthday on November 23, dedicated a post to him. Sharing a picture of her husband on Monday, she wrote: “Always living life on your own terms @chayakkineni.. Wishing you only happiness always and forever.” The picture show Chaitanya walking at the far end of the frame with a pool on one side and a deep blue sea of the other.

Sights from Samantha’s holiday in the Maldives.

She shared a cute picture of herself, sitting inside a couch, designed like a bird. Hanging from a tree, the couch almost gave the impression of her sitting inside a bird’s nest. She also gave a peek into the luxurious resort they were staying in, with the pristine beaches and gentle waves just round the corner. She also treated her fans to a spectacle of baby sharks swimming by.

Rakul Preet and Sonakshi shared new pictures and videos from their Maldives holiday.

Rakul, meanwhile, celebrated her parents 31st wedding anniversary and said that they were the reason she believed in love. The celebrations happened on the beach with the elderly couple waltzing to rhythm of gentle music. She also shared precious family moment, with one where her brother Amanpreet and she walk and say: “It’s a bright and sunny day.”

Sharing a picture of the four of them, she wrote: “Where life begins and love never ends !! FAMILY @amanpreetoffl #besttimes #vacayvibes and now workmode.” Rakul has been sharing tantalising pictures from her beach holiday for the last couple of days.

Sonakshi also took to her Instagram stories to share short videos of herself walking with a huge hat in the sun and another one from her food spread. On Monday, she had shared pictures of herself by a cottage on the beach.

