Rakul Preet Singh and Sonakshi Sinha’s fresh pics from Maldives will give you wanderlust, see here

bollywood

Updated: Nov 23, 2020, 16:50 IST

Looks like Indian celebs from across industries are in love with the island nation of the Maldives, its pristine beaches and luxurious resorts. While Rakul Preet Singh has been holidaying there, now it appears Sonakshi Sinha has also landed there for a holiday.

Sharing a picture, she wrote: “Island girl.” The picture showed Sonakshi sitting on the sand in front of her cottage with sun, sand and coconut trees in the background. She shared another picture, this time from the beach. She was seen in a black monikini with a loose white t-shirt.

Rakul also shared sensational pictures from her holiday. In one, she lied lazily on a hammock by the shallow waters of the Arabian sea. The second one showed her going underwater, discovering the beauties of the sea.

Not just these two, Samantha Akkineni too is in Maldives to celebrate husband Naga Chaitanya’s birthday. She had in fact shared a picture ahead going snorkelling in the deep blue waters of the Maldives. Sharing the picture, she wrote: “Into the sea.”

Prior to these three actors, a host of Indian celebs landed in the island nation to unwind. Tara Sutaria has come to celebrate her birthday earlier this month with her boyfriend Aadar Jain. After her wedding on October 30, Kajal Aggarwal and her husband Gautam Kitchlu were in the Maldives while Neha Dhupia was there too in October.

