Jr NTR to be paid Rs 20 crore to host Bigg Boss Telugu season 3

In 2017, the first season of Telugu version of popular reality show Bigg Boss went on air. The show marked the television debut of actor Jr NTR, who was seen in a new avatar. According to reports, the Yamadonga actor was paid a whopping Rs. 35 lakh per episode, making him the highest paid actor in the history of Telugu television, surpassing veterans like Akkineni Nagarjuna and Chiranjeevi.

According to the industry grapevine, the Yamadonga actor is all set to return as the host for the third season of the popular reality show. If the industry reports are anything to go by, Tarak is going to be paid a whopping Rs. 20 crore to host the show. He is said to have already given his nod and is currently trying to adjust dates between the show and SS Rajamouli’s RRR, which also stars Ram Charan in the titular role.

Tarak has allotted 200 days for Rajamouli’s project. Therefore, he is finding it difficult adjust dates for Bigg Boss. There are also rumors that he might give up hosting the show for RRR as he believes spending more time on Rajamouli’s film would make sense for his career.

There are also reports that actor Nani might be brought back to host the third season of Bigg Boss if Tarak changes his mind. Nani hosted the second season of the show and made quite an impression in his new avatar.

The show brought together many firsts to the Telugu entertainment space. It was the most expensive show to ever be created in Telugu television history. It had one of the largest sets, with more than 10,000 square feet area and nearly 750 people worked on the project at any given point of time.

First Published: Feb 06, 2019 20:10 IST