Nani- Akkineni Nagarjuna starrer is the first film to be shot in Hyderabad Metro

Actors Nani and Akkineni Nagarjuna have joined hands for the first time for an untitled Telugu project, which is being directed by Sriram Aditya. The regular shooting of the film commenced on March 18 on the occasion of Ugadi in Hyderabad. On Wednesday, the makers revealed that the film is currently being shot in Hyderabad’s Metro. “Currently, the unit is shooting some scenes in Metro Train at Miyapur Metro Station, Hyderabad. This is the first film to shoot in the recently started Metro. Scenes involving Nani, Rashmika Mandanna and Sampoornesh Babu were canned in the Metro. With these scenes, the film has completed its first schedule,” read a statement from the makers.

In an earlier chat with Hindustan Times, talking about the project, director Sriram said, “I’ve grown up watching Nagarjuna sir’s films and to get to work with him today is so exciting. I’m sure not many directors get this opportunity so early on in their career. In case of Nani, I’ve always wanted to work with him and I’m sure the experience is going to be absolutely fun.”

He added that the film can’t be segmented into one particular genre. “Just like my previous films, I can categorise this film into one genre. It’ll be a multi-genre film with beautiful emotions and great visuals. The on screen relationship between Nani and Nagarjuna will be the film’s major highlight.” The rest of the cast and crew are yet to be officially announced. Sriram’s last film Shamanthakamani was also a multi-starrer. Asked about his sudden love for such projects, he said that he goes by what the script demands. If there’s no scope for two popular stars in a script, he wouldn’t even make a film with them in the first place.

