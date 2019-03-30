Today in New Delhi, India
Kalyani Priyadarshan signs her second Tamil film, teams up with Simbu in Manaadu

Kalyani Priyadarshan signed her first Tamil film, earlier this month. Titled Hero, she will star opposite Sivakarthikeyan in the film.

regional movies Updated: Mar 30, 2019 17:17 IST
Karthik Kumar
Karthik Kumar
Hindustan Times
Kalyani Priyadarshan,Priyadarshan,Manaadu
Kalyani Priyadarshan is the daughter of filmmaker Priyadarshan.(Instagram)

Kalyani Priyadarshan, daughter of veteran filmmaker Priyadarshan, has signed her second Tamil project. On Friday, it was announced that Kalyani will team up with Simbu in upcoming political thriller Manaadu, to be directed by Venkat Prabhu. She had signed her maiden Tamil film Hero opposite Sivakarthikeyan earlier this month.

Producer Suresh Kamatchi took to Twitter and wrote: “Proud and happy that the stage in Manaadu will be graced having Kalyani Priyadarshan pairing with STR.”

Kalyani, who is thrilled to be part of the project, wrote on Twitter: “Can’t wait to bring that amazing script to life.”

Apparently, Raashi Khanna was originally considered for the project. The makers eventually went on to sign Kalyani, who recently completed shooting for two Telugu films.

The project, rumoured to go on the floors from May, marks the first time collaboration of Venkat Prabhu and Simbu.

The rest of the cast and crew are yet to be finalised. It is rumoured that Simbu is currently in London undergoing rigorous training to shed weight and sport a different look for this project.

Not long ago, rumours made the rounds that Manaadu will go on the floors from October 2018. But for reasons unknown the project never took off and many believed that it was shelved. However, producer Suresh Kamatchi earlier this month took to Twitter to put to rest all such rumours.

First Published: Mar 30, 2019 17:15 IST

