Kalyani Priyadarshan to make Tamil debut opposite Sivakarthikeyan

Kalyani Priyadarshan, daughter of veteran filmmaker Priyadarshan, made her acting debut with Telugu film Hello (2017). Now she is set for her Tamil debut.

On Tuesday, it was officially announced that Kalyani has been signed for Sivakarthikeyan’s next yet-untitled outing with director PS Mithran. The announcement was made via a poster by the film’s makers 24 AM Studios.

Sharing the information, the makers tweeted: “Proud to introduce @kalyanipriyan for her Tamil debut as a female lead for our #SK15.”

While there have been rumours that she plays one of the leading ladies in Dulquer Salmaan’s upcoming Tamil film Vaan, Kalyani’s manager refuted such rumours.

Since her debut, she has signed two Telugu projects and out of which she has already completed shooting for one film with Sharwanand. She has also completed shooting her portion for her father’s upcoming Malayalam historic drama Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham which stars Mohanlal as Kunjali Marakkar.

Meanwhile, director Mithran is on a roll. After making a splash with his debut film Irumbu Thirai last year, Mithran is gearing up to commence work on this project.

Also read: Ananya Panday’s Koffee With Karan appearance is now a meme and the actor is having the last laugh

In September 2018, Mithran told Times of India that Siva and he had worked on a short film and since then have been planning to collaborate on a feature film. Apparently, they were supposed to work on a project even before Irumbu Thirai.

“I’d written a story for him long ago, and we were supposed to do a film even before Irumbu Thirai released, sometime in 2017. After the release of my film, we met and decided to work together. This project will be a racy thriller. That’s how I’ve planned it for now. Just like Irumbu Thirai, this film will also have a social message.”

The film also stars Arjun Sarja, who played the antagonist in Irumbu Thirai, in a crucial role. George C Williams has been confirmed to crank the camera.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Feb 20, 2019 14:14 IST