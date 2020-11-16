Keerthy Suresh looks bruised in the first look of Saani Kaayidham, see poster

Updated: Nov 16, 2020, 16:00 IST

The first-look poster of Keerthy Suresh starrer Saani Kaayidham was unveiled over the weekend on the occasion of Diwali. Going by the poster and the bruised look of Keerthy, it can be assumed that the film will be quite raw and violent.

Dhanush took to Twitter to release the poster. The film also stars Dhanush’s filmmaker brother Selvaraghavan alongside Keerthy in a pivotal role.

The poster shows a bloodied Keerthy and Selvaraghavan squatting on the ground with some weapons in front of them on display. It appears as though they’ve been nabbed by cops.

Written and directed by Arun Matheswaran, the film has music by Yuvan Shankar Raja and has been produced by Screen Scene.

The project is slated to go on the floors soon. It is tipped to be an out-and-out crime-thriller.

On the career front, Keerthy has two Telugu projects in her kitty. Her upcoming Telugu release will be Nithiin starrer Rang De, which will hit the screens next year. She also has Mahesh Babu’s Sarkaru Vaari Paata in the pipeline.

In Tamil, Keerthy has two projects. In Rajinikanth’s Annaatthe, she will be seen playing his sister. Keerthy had recently signed a Bollywood project opposite Ajay Devgn. However, she later opted out of the project as the makers felt she had lost too much weight to play the role of a mother.

Keerthy was recently seen in Netflix’s Miss India, in which she played a businesswoman who goes on to set up a chain of chai shops in the US. The film also stars Jagapathi Babu, Naveen Chandra, Rajendra Prasad, Naresh, Bhanushree Mehra, Sumanth S, Poojitha Ponnada, Kamal Kamaraju and Nadiya in crucial roles.

