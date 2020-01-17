Keerthy Suresh will no longer make Bollywood debut with Ajay Devgn’s Maidaan: report

bollywood

National Award-winning South actor Keerthy Suresh was all set to be launched in Bollywood opposite Ajay Devgn in Amit Sharma’s sports drama, Maidaan. However, she has now opted out of the film, reports Open magazine.

According to sources, Keerthy and producer Boney Kapoor mutually agreed that she should no longer be a part of the project, as she “looked too young” for the role. She was supposed to play the wife of Ajay, who is essaying the role of former football coach and manager of the Indian national team Syed Abdul Rahim, under whose guidance the Indian team reached the semi-finals of the 1956 Melbourne Olympics.

However, there were reservations about the 27-year-old Keerthy playing an older character again after Mahanati, which showed the journey of former South superstar Savitri from her first film to her death at the age of 45. The actor as well as Boney felt that she could be typecast and be offered only roles that were older, which could hamper her prospects in Bollywood. The two of them amicably decided that she should pick a different film to make her Hindi debut with.

Earlier, in an interview with Deccan Chronicle, Keerthy had expressed her excitement about being a part of Maidaan. “I am not supposed to talk about my role, but all I can say is that I am very happy to be part of such an untold and gripping story. It is a film that will make every Indian proud; it will be an emotional ride that caters to all sections of the audience,” she had said.

Meanwhile, Keerthy will share screen space with Mohanlal in Priyadarshan’s Malayalam epic historical drama Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham. The film, set in the 16th century, is said to be made on a mammoth budget of Rs 100 crore.

