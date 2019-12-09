Keerthy Suresh on working with Rajinikanth in next: ‘Magical milestone in my journey’

regional-movies

Actor Keerthy Suresh on Monday said she considers sharing screen space with Rajinikanth in his upcoming Tamil film as a magical milestone in her career. Sun Pictures on Monday announced that Keerthy Suresh has been signed as the leading lady of Rajinikanth’s next film with director Siva.

Currently dubbed Thalaivar 168, the project is expected to go on the floors later this month. Yesteryear actor Meena is also said to have been signed for an important role. “Extremely happy to announce this magical milestone in my journey. From being awestruck of Rajinikanth to sharing screen space with him will be my most cherished memory in my life. Thank you director Siva and Sun Pictures,” Keerthy tweeted.

There are also reports that Jyotika has been signed to play one of the leading roles. The rest of the cast is yet to be revealed. Reports about Rajinikanth teaming up with Siva first emerged when the latter visited the former at his residence in May. Siva was invited over to congratulate on the success of Ajith starrer Viswasam which Rajinikanth really liked.

Extremely happy to announce this magical milestone in my journey .

From being awe struck of @rajinikanth sir to sharing screen space with him will be my most cherished memory in my life. Thank you @directorsiva sir @sunpictures 😊🙏🏻#Thalaivar168 — Keerthy Suresh (@KeerthyOfficial) December 9, 2019

During the course of meeting, Rajinikanth appreciated Siva for making Viswasam and specially pointed out that he was really touched by the father-daughter relationship angle in the film. Meanwhile, Keerthy Suresh currently has four projects in her kitty. She awaits the release of Telugu film Miss India.

Directed by Narendra Nath, Miss India also stars Jagapathi Babu, Naveen Chandra, Rajendra Prasad, Naresh, Bhanushree Mehra, Sumanth S, Poojitha Ponnada, Kamal Kamaraju and Nadiya in crucial roles.

Keerthy also has a yet-untitled Telugu sports romantic comedy with director Nagesh Kukunoor. The film also star Aadi Pinisetty in a crucial role. She will also soon commence shooting for her Hindi debut film Maidaan opposite Ajay Devgn very soon.

To be directed by Amit Sharma of Badhaai Ho fame and produced by Boney Kapoor, the biopic will also chronicle our national football team’s glory from 1950 to 1963. While Ajay will essay Syed’s role, Keerthy will play his wife in the film.

