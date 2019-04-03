Keerthy Suresh lands a pivotal role in Mani Ratnam’s Ponniyin Selvan?

Filmmaker Mani Ratnam’s next project will be based on the popular Tamil epic Ponniyin Selvan, an adaptation of late Kalki Krishnamurthy’s historic novel with the same name. Actor Keerthy Suresh has been reportedly signed for a crucial role in the film.

According to the reports, Keerthy has been roped in to play Princess Kundavai in the film.

Keerthy saw several of her films release last year including Mahanati, Thaanaa Serndha Koottam, Sarkar and Sandakozhi 2.

The makers are yet to officially announce the cast and crew but the reports suggest that Aishwarya Rai, Mohan Babu, Amitabh Bachchan, Karthi, Jayam Ravi and Vikram will star in the film.

Lyca Productions is bankrolling the project on a lavish scale and the shooting is expected to begin next year.

Not long ago, Ratnam was in talks with Vijay to play one of the leads in the project and had even roped in Mahesh Babu for a role. A photo shoot was done in Chennai but unfortunately the project was shelved just a week before it was scheduled to go on the floors.

Ponniyin Selvan tells the story of Arulmozhivarman, one of the kings of the Chola dynasty during the 10th and 11th century. The pre-production work has already commenced on the project. The makers are in the process of erecting huge sets to shoot crucial portions of the film.

