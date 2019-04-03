Irrfan Khan confirms his return after cancer treatment, says love of fans ‘soothed me in my process of healing’

Bollywood actor Irrfan Khan, who was spotted in Mumbai recently where he removed his mask for the paparazzi, has shared a small note on Twitter where he expressed his gratitude and thanked fans for their love and support. The actor was undergoing treatment for neuroendocrine tumour in London for most of the last year, having announced his diagnosis on social media.

“Maybe somewhere in the pursuit of winning, we forget how much it means to be loved. In our vulnerability, we are reminded. As I leave my footprints onto these steps of my life, I want to pause to be grateful for receiving your immense love and support, it soothed me in my process of healing. So I travel back to you, thanking you from the bottom of my heart,” he wrote.

The actor has been keeping a low profile ever since he left India for the treatment of neuroendocrine tumour last year. After returning to India last month, Irrfan was spotted with a mask covering his face in public. It was only last week that he was seen uncovering his face in front of the paparazzi.

Irrfan Khan spotted at the Mumbai airport. ( Varinder Chawla )

He had shared the news of his illness on Twitter last year, “The unexpected makes us grow, which is what the past few days have been about. Learning that I have been diagnosed with NeuroEndocrine Tumour as of now has admittedly been difficult, but the love and strength of those around me and that I found within me has brought me to a place of hope. The journey of this is taking me out of the country, and I request everyone to continue sending their wishes. As for the rumours that were floated NEURO is not always about the brain and googling is the easiest way to do research.To those who waited for my words, I hope to be back with more stories to tell.”

He is expected to begin work on Hindi Medium 2. Kareena Kapoor Khan has been finalised for the sequel to Irrfan’s hit film that exposes the education system of our country. The original Hindi Medium (2017) was directed by Saket Choudhary with Pakistani actor Saba Qamar in the lead role opposite Irrfan.

First Published: Apr 03, 2019 12:54 IST