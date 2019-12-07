Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan may join hands for a project after three decades

regional-movies

Updated: Dec 07, 2019 13:51 IST

If the industry grapevine is anything to go by, actors and close friends Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan may join hands for a new project after three decades. According to trusted sources, Kaithi director Lokesh Kanagaraj is believed to have impressed Rajinikanth as well as Kamal Haasan with a script which, if materializes, will bring them together for the first time after 35 years.

It’s worth mentioning that Lokesh was recently signed by Raaj Kamal Films International for a project. It is said that this film will see Kamal and Rajinikanth share screen space since they were last seen together in Hindi film, Geraftaar. Apparently, Lokesh recently met Rajinikanth at his residence in Chennai and narrated the story. However, an official announcement regarding the project, is yet to be made but it can be expected in a couple of months.

The project, if goes as planned, will only go on the floors towards the end of next year. In the interim, Rajinikanth will finish working on his next project with director Siva while Kamal Haasan will complete shooting for Indian 2.

Indian 2, which is being bankrolled by Lyca Productions and directed by Shankar, also stars Siddharth, Rakul Preet Singh, Bobby Simhaa and Priya Bhavani Shankar in key roles. Shankar recently said Kamal Haasan will speak Gujarati in a few scenes in Indian 2, which will see the actor return as vigilante Senapathy.

The first poster of Indian 2 was unveiled on the occasion of Pongal earlier this year. The team plans to travel to Taiwan to shoot key scenes of the movie. Kamal also has Thalaivan Irukkindran, a sequel to his Tamil film Thevar Magan, in the pipeline. The project is expected to start rolling from early next year.

