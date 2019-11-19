e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 19, 2019-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Tuesday, Nov 19, 2019

Kamal Haasan will speak Gujarati in Indian 2

Indian 2’s director Shankar has said that actor Kamal Haasan will be seen mouthing dialogues in Gujarati in the film.

regional-movies Updated: Nov 19, 2019 15:28 IST
Karthik Kumar
Karthik Kumar
Hindustan Times
Kamal Haasan will play the protagonist in Indian 2.
Kamal Haasan will play the protagonist in Indian 2.(Instagram)
         

Filmmaker Shankar has revealed that actor Kamal Haasan, who returns to playing an aged vigilante in Indian 2, will be seen speaking in Gujarati in a few scenes. Speaking at an event titled Ungal Naan, organized on Sunday to celebrate 60 glorious years of Kamal Hassan’s acting career, Shankar opened up about the actor’s character in Indian 2.

Shankar said Kamal Haasan will speak Gujarati in a few scenes in Indian 2. After Shankar shared this crucial detail about the character, Haasan went on to speak in a line in Gujarati, much to the surprise of his fans.

 

Indian 2, which is being bankrolled by Lyca Productions, also stars Siddharth, Rakul Preet Singh, Bobby Simhaa and Priya Bhavani Shankar in key roles. In the film, Anil Kapoor is believed to be playing the antagonist. In October, he was spotted on the sets of the film and his pictures went viral.

The team recently completed the second schedule after canning an action sequence worth Rs 40 crore in Bhopal. National award-winning stunt choreographer Peter Hein was roped in to oversee this action episode.

 

 

 

Also read: Amitabh Bachchan reveals little girl in his arms is Kareena Kapoor, internet falls in love with throwback pic

Roughly around 2000 junior artistes participated in the Bhopal schedule. The team recently also shot in Gwalior as well where they filmed some crucial scenes.

The first poster of Indian 2, which marks the reunion of Shankar after two decades, was unveiled on the occasion of Pongal earlier this year. After wrapping up major shooting portion in Indian, the team plans to travel to Taiwan to shoot key scenes of the movie.

The first poster, which immediately went viral upon release, featured Haasan displaying his ‘varma-kalai’ skill. The film, which will be dubbed in multiple languages including Hindi, has music by Anirudh Ravichander.

Kamal also has Thalaivan Irukkindran, a rumoured sequel to Thevar Magan, in the pipeline. Tipped to be a political thriller, the project will also star Revathy and Vadivelu who played important roles in Thevar Magan.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags
top news
Mamata Banerjee’s attack on ‘Hyderabad party’ and Owaisi’s sharp retort
Mamata Banerjee’s attack on ‘Hyderabad party’ and Owaisi’s sharp retort
12-year-old girl on way to Sabarimala stopped after Aadhaar card check
12-year-old girl on way to Sabarimala stopped after Aadhaar card check
Shiv Sena’s Raut explains what Sharad Pawar’s cryptic remarks meant
Shiv Sena’s Raut explains what Sharad Pawar’s cryptic remarks meant
Hindutva, Mehbooba Mufti and Nitish Kumar in Sena’s latest attack on BJP
Hindutva, Mehbooba Mufti and Nitish Kumar in Sena’s latest attack on BJP
More shine and swing, upright seam: The science behind pink ball
More shine and swing, upright seam: The science behind pink ball
Smriti Irani shares photo with Bill Gates with a whip-smart caption
Smriti Irani shares photo with Bill Gates with a whip-smart caption
‘Bad call, will leave Shah Rukh Khan a message’: Yuvraj on KKR’s move
‘Bad call, will leave Shah Rukh Khan a message’: Yuvraj on KKR’s move
Sonia, Manmohan Singh pay tribute to Indira Gandhi on her birth anniversary
Sonia, Manmohan Singh pay tribute to Indira Gandhi on her birth anniversary
trending topics
HTLS 2019International Men’s Day 2019VVS LaxmanSushmita SenKalki KoechlinJKBOSE ResultsSSC Admit card 2019Delhi air qualityParliament Winter Session Live

don't miss

latest news

India News

Regional Movies