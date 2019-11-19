Kamal Haasan will speak Gujarati in Indian 2

regional-movies

Filmmaker Shankar has revealed that actor Kamal Haasan, who returns to playing an aged vigilante in Indian 2, will be seen speaking in Gujarati in a few scenes. Speaking at an event titled Ungal Naan, organized on Sunday to celebrate 60 glorious years of Kamal Hassan’s acting career, Shankar opened up about the actor’s character in Indian 2.

Shankar said Kamal Haasan will speak Gujarati in a few scenes in Indian 2. After Shankar shared this crucial detail about the character, Haasan went on to speak in a line in Gujarati, much to the surprise of his fans.

Indian 2, which is being bankrolled by Lyca Productions, also stars Siddharth, Rakul Preet Singh, Bobby Simhaa and Priya Bhavani Shankar in key roles. In the film, Anil Kapoor is believed to be playing the antagonist. In October, he was spotted on the sets of the film and his pictures went viral.

The team recently completed the second schedule after canning an action sequence worth Rs 40 crore in Bhopal. National award-winning stunt choreographer Peter Hein was roped in to oversee this action episode.

Roughly around 2000 junior artistes participated in the Bhopal schedule. The team recently also shot in Gwalior as well where they filmed some crucial scenes.

The first poster of Indian 2, which marks the reunion of Shankar after two decades, was unveiled on the occasion of Pongal earlier this year. After wrapping up major shooting portion in Indian, the team plans to travel to Taiwan to shoot key scenes of the movie.

The first poster, which immediately went viral upon release, featured Haasan displaying his ‘varma-kalai’ skill. The film, which will be dubbed in multiple languages including Hindi, has music by Anirudh Ravichander.

Kamal also has Thalaivan Irukkindran, a rumoured sequel to Thevar Magan, in the pipeline. Tipped to be a political thriller, the project will also star Revathy and Vadivelu who played important roles in Thevar Magan.

