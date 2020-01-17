e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 17, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Friday, Jan 17, 2020
Home / Music / What A Man Gotta Do: Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas, Joe-Sophie Turner, Kevin-Danielle recreate iconic Hollywood moments

What A Man Gotta Do: Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas, Joe-Sophie Turner, Kevin-Danielle recreate iconic Hollywood moments

Jonas Brothers has just released their first single of 2020 - What A Man Gotta Do - and the music video stars Nick Jonas, Joe Jonas and Kevin Jonas with their wives Priyanka Chopra, Sophie Turner and Danielle Jonas.

music Updated: Jan 17, 2020 11:22 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
Nick Jonas, Joe Jonas and Kevin Jonas feature with their wives Priyanka Chopra, Sophie Turner and Danielle Jonas in the video of What A Man Gotta Do.
Nick Jonas, Joe Jonas and Kevin Jonas feature with their wives Priyanka Chopra, Sophie Turner and Danielle Jonas in the video of What A Man Gotta Do.
         

Jonas BrothersNick Jonas, Joe Jonas and Kevin Jonas – are out with their new single What A Man Gotta Do. Just like their comeback song Sucker, the music video of What A Man Gotta Do also features the Jonas Brothers’ significant others – Priyanka Chopra, Sophie Turner and Danielle Jonas – who are often called the J-Sisters by fans.

Nick, Joe and Kevin woo Priyanka, Sophie and Danielle, and sing to them, “I’m not trying to be your part-time lover, Sign me up for the full time I’m yours.” The lyrics express their inclination towards a lasting love rather than a fleeting romance.

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas paid tribute to Risky Business.
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas paid tribute to Risky Business.

Earlier, Priyanka shared a few stills from the video of What A Man Gotta Do, in which she was seen recreating scenes from the iconic Tom Cruise and Rebecca De Mornay-starrer Risky Business with Nick. The two were seen in oversized shirts and she cheekily captioned the post, “I’m risky... he’s the business.”

 

Joe and Sophie pay homage to the iconic 1978 Hollywood blockbuster Grease, while Kevin and Danielle give their own twist to the stereo scene from the popular 1989 romantic drama Say Anything.

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner recreated scenes from Grease.
Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner recreated scenes from Grease.

Watch the video here:

 

What A Man Gotta Do is the Jonas Brothers’ first release of the new decade, after their extremely successful album Happiness Begins. Their comeback single, Sucker, was the popular boy band’s first song in six years after they parted ways in 2013. It recently became the top song of 2019 on US radio, with nearly 3.5 million audience impressions, according to Billboard.

Kevin Jonas recreated John Cusack’s iconic scene from Say Anything.
Kevin Jonas recreated John Cusack’s iconic scene from Say Anything.

Meanwhile, the Jonas Brothers will perform at the Grammy Awards 2020, which is scheduled to take place on January 26. The band announced the news on their Instagram page and wrote, “See you at the #Grammys.” Their stunning wives – Priyanka, Sophie and Danielle – are expected to attend the awards night to cheer them on during their performance.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags
top news
No pardon for Delhi gang rape convict Mukesh Singh, MHA tells President
No pardon for Delhi gang rape convict Mukesh Singh, MHA tells President
Call for leaders to get more time to study Union budget
Call for leaders to get more time to study Union budget
Rajasthan’s big battle isn’t Cong vs BJP; it’s Ashok Gehlot vs Sachin Pilot
Rajasthan’s big battle isn’t Cong vs BJP; it’s Ashok Gehlot vs Sachin Pilot
‘High-profile’ sex racket busted in Mumbai; 2 actresses, 1 minor rescued
‘High-profile’ sex racket busted in Mumbai; 2 actresses, 1 minor rescued
Flying taxis are real but not quite ready for take-off yet
Flying taxis are real but not quite ready for take-off yet
1917 review: Sam Mendes directs one of the best war movies of all time
1917 review: Sam Mendes directs one of the best war movies of all time
India Predicted XI: Big changes expected with series on the line
India Predicted XI: Big changes expected with series on the line
Watch: How Indian Army trains soldiers for extreme cold, high altitude ops
Watch: How Indian Army trains soldiers for extreme cold, high altitude ops
trending topics
Union budgetBihar STET Admit CardRitu NandaIndia vs Australia Rajkot weatherGSAT-30Budget 2020Dec 16 gang rapeJaved Akhtar Birthday

don't miss

latest news

india news

Music News