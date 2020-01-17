What A Man Gotta Do: Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas, Joe-Sophie Turner, Kevin-Danielle recreate iconic Hollywood moments

music

Jonas Brothers – Nick Jonas, Joe Jonas and Kevin Jonas – are out with their new single What A Man Gotta Do. Just like their comeback song Sucker, the music video of What A Man Gotta Do also features the Jonas Brothers’ significant others – Priyanka Chopra, Sophie Turner and Danielle Jonas – who are often called the J-Sisters by fans.

Nick, Joe and Kevin woo Priyanka, Sophie and Danielle, and sing to them, “I’m not trying to be your part-time lover, Sign me up for the full time I’m yours.” The lyrics express their inclination towards a lasting love rather than a fleeting romance.

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas paid tribute to Risky Business.

Earlier, Priyanka shared a few stills from the video of What A Man Gotta Do, in which she was seen recreating scenes from the iconic Tom Cruise and Rebecca De Mornay-starrer Risky Business with Nick. The two were seen in oversized shirts and she cheekily captioned the post, “I’m risky... he’s the business.”

Joe and Sophie pay homage to the iconic 1978 Hollywood blockbuster Grease, while Kevin and Danielle give their own twist to the stereo scene from the popular 1989 romantic drama Say Anything.

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner recreated scenes from Grease.

Watch the video here:

What A Man Gotta Do is the Jonas Brothers’ first release of the new decade, after their extremely successful album Happiness Begins. Their comeback single, Sucker, was the popular boy band’s first song in six years after they parted ways in 2013. It recently became the top song of 2019 on US radio, with nearly 3.5 million audience impressions, according to Billboard.

Kevin Jonas recreated John Cusack’s iconic scene from Say Anything.

Meanwhile, the Jonas Brothers will perform at the Grammy Awards 2020, which is scheduled to take place on January 26. The band announced the news on their Instagram page and wrote, “See you at the #Grammys.” Their stunning wives – Priyanka, Sophie and Danielle – are expected to attend the awards night to cheer them on during their performance.

