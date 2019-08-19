Maidaan first look: Ajay Devgn set to play football coach Syed Abdul Rahim in new sports drama, see pic

bollywood

Actor Ajay Devgn is all set to set to star in yet period drama, titled Maidaan. The film will revolve around the golden era of Indian football from 1952-62 and went on floors on Monday.

Sharing the film poster on social media, Ajay wrote, “Maidaan kicks off today!” It shows a handmade football placed as a globe with a stadium in the background. It will star Keerthy Suresh as the female lead. Ajay will play Syed Abdul Rahim, the architect of modern football in India. Syed was the Indian football coach and manager of the Indian national team from 1950 until his death in 1963.

The film will be directed by Amit Ravindernath Sharma of Badhaai Ho fame and produced by Boney Kapoor, Akash Chawla and Arunava Joy Sengupta.

Talking about the film, Boney had earlier told India Today in an interview, “I was amazed that not many are aware of someone as significant as Syed Abdul Rahim. He’s an unsung hero whose achievements must be saluted. His team had heroes like Chunni Goswami, PK Banerjee, Balaram, Franco and Arun Ghosh. It takes someone like Ajay Devgn to play Syed Abdul Rahim. With him on board, I can just hope that our film inspires youngsters to play football, and India soon to bring the World Cup home.”

Ajay, who was last seen in De De Pyaar De, will feature next in Bhuj: Ride of India, where he will essay the character of Squadron Leader Vijay Karnik who was in-charge of Bhuj airbase during the 1971 war, which remained operational despite facing heavy bombing from Pakistan. The film boasts of a huge starcast including Sonakshi Sinha, Parineeti Chopra, Sanjay Dutt and Rana Daggubati and will release around Independence Day next year.

He also has a biopic titled Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior in which he plays the title role of Taanaji. The film also stars Saif Ali Khan and is scheduled to release in January next year.

