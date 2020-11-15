Sanjay Dutt celebrates Diwali with wife Maanayata, kids and Mohanlal: ‘Nothing is better than celebrating with family’

bollywood

Sanjay Dutt celebrated this Diwali with his wife and kids and a few friends, including south star Mohanlal. He shared a happy family picture as he united with his wife and kids post his recent recovery from lung cancer.

Sharing a family picture with wife Maanayata and kids Shahraan and Iqra on Instagram, he wrote, “Nothing is better than celebrating with family. Wishing you all a very prosperous and safe Diwali & Happy New Year.” While Sanjay is seen in a black kurta-pyjama, Maanayata and the two kids are seen twinning in orange ethic ensembles.

Maanayata Dutt had also wished her followers on Instagram. Sharing a solo picture of herself, she wrote, “May this Diwali Mark a beautiful beginning and new hope in everyone’s life. Have a safe and blessed Diwali #navvarsh #shubhkaamnaye #love #grace #positivity #dutts #beautifullife #thankyougod.”

She had earlier shared pictures and videos as they all spent a blissful evening ahead of Diwali. She shared a video showing Sanjay Dutt watching a video on his cell phone with the song Main Shayar To Nahin playing on it. Maanayata, Mohanlal and another friend are seen leaning on to catch a glimpse of the video on the cellphone held by Sanjay.

Sanjay had shared the news of his recovery with his fans on the day of Shahraan’s birthday last month. He took to Twitter to share a statement about his health. He began the note by stating how “difficult” the past weeks had been for him and his family.

“The last few weeks were very difficult time for my family and me. But like they say, God gives the hardest battles to his strongest soldiers. And today, on the occasion of my kids’ birthday, I am happy to come out victorious from this battle and be able to give them the best gift I can -- the health and well-being of our family,” his statement read.

The ‘Munna Bhai M.B.B.S,’ actor went on to thank his fans, family, and friends for the “unwavering faith and support,” that they have extended towards the actor.

“This wouldn’t have been possible without the unwavering faith and support from all of you. I am eternally grateful to my family, friends and all the fans who have stood by me and been my source of strength through this trying time,” he said. “Thank you for the love, kindness and the countless blessings that you have sent my way,” the 61-year-old actor added.

