e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 30, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Regional Movies / Naga Chaitanya, Samantha Akkineni are back home from Maldives vacation, see pics

Naga Chaitanya, Samantha Akkineni are back home from Maldives vacation, see pics

After more than a week’s holiday in the tropical paradise Maldives, Samantha Akkineni and Naga Chaitanya returned home. Their pictures from Hyderabad airport have since gone viral.

regional-movies Updated: Nov 30, 2020, 15:52 IST
Haricharan Pudipeddi
Haricharan Pudipeddi
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Samantha Akkineni and naga Chaitanya married in 2017.
Samantha Akkineni and naga Chaitanya married in 2017.
         

Actors Naga Chaitanya and Samantha Akkineni are back home from their vacation in Maldives where Chaitanya celebrated his 34th birthday. Pictures of the couple from Hyderabad airport on Monday morning have gone viral on social media.

Over the last week or so, Samantha has been sharing pictures from her vacation on her Instagram page.

Chaitanya and Samantha went on the holiday after wrapping up their current assignments. While Chaitanya finished shooting for Sekhar Kammula’s Love Story, Samantha shot a few episodes for her latest talk show, Sam Jam.

 

Chaitanya will soon begin work on his upcoming Telugu project which is titled Thank You. The film will mark his second collaboration with director Vikram Kumar, who had previously worked with Chaitanya in Manam.

Samantha, on the other hand, has two projects currently in her kitty. Having recently completed shooting for the second season of The Family Man, she recently signed a Tamil horror flick with Ashwin Saravanan and upcoming Tamil romantic comedy, Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kadhal which also stars Vijay Sethupathi and Nayanthara.

 

Samantha is thrilled about her upcoming horror film with director Ashwin Saravanan. Speaking about the film, she recently tweeted: “It’s going to be much more than just a horror film.”

Also read: Deepika Padukone is the only person Ananya Panday will hug, says ‘I love you Aka’. See their photo

To be produced by Sony Entertainment, the film will mark the maiden collaboration of Ashwin Saravanan, best known for helming Maya and Game Over, and Samantha. The film will also star Prasanna and Prashanth in crucial roles.

Recently, reports emerged that Samantha had turned down an offer to star in the Hindi remake of her own film U-Turn, which had released in Tamil and Telugu recently.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags
top news
In Varanasi, PM Modi hails work done by Yogi govt, says UP now known as ‘Express Pradesh’
In Varanasi, PM Modi hails work done by Yogi govt, says UP now known as ‘Express Pradesh’
India seeks answers on Ladakh peace plan. It is a make-or-break question
India seeks answers on Ladakh peace plan. It is a make-or-break question
Doubts being spread against farm reforms: PM Modi in Varanasi
Doubts being spread against farm reforms: PM Modi in Varanasi
Government calls all-party meeting on December 4 to discuss Covid-19 situation
Government calls all-party meeting on December 4 to discuss Covid-19 situation
Nepal ties with India are warming up. China could complicate the situation
Nepal ties with India are warming up. China could complicate the situation
Amid fears of Covid-19 spread, medical camp set up at Singhu border
Amid fears of Covid-19 spread, medical camp set up at Singhu border
‘Will announce my decision soon’: Rajinikanth on next political move
‘Will announce my decision soon’: Rajinikanth on next political move
‘Chinese govt should be ashamed’: Australian PM hits out over ‘repugnant’ tweet
‘Chinese govt should be ashamed’: Australian PM hits out over ‘repugnant’ tweet
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesCovid-19 vaccineFarmers Protest LIVEMiG-29K aircraftFarmers’ protestIndia vs Australia Live ScoreDelhi air quality

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

regional movies

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In