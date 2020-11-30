Naga Chaitanya, Samantha Akkineni are back home from Maldives vacation, see pics

regional-movies

Updated: Nov 30, 2020, 15:52 IST

Actors Naga Chaitanya and Samantha Akkineni are back home from their vacation in Maldives where Chaitanya celebrated his 34th birthday. Pictures of the couple from Hyderabad airport on Monday morning have gone viral on social media.

Over the last week or so, Samantha has been sharing pictures from her vacation on her Instagram page.

Chaitanya and Samantha went on the holiday after wrapping up their current assignments. While Chaitanya finished shooting for Sekhar Kammula’s Love Story, Samantha shot a few episodes for her latest talk show, Sam Jam.

Chaitanya will soon begin work on his upcoming Telugu project which is titled Thank You. The film will mark his second collaboration with director Vikram Kumar, who had previously worked with Chaitanya in Manam.

Samantha, on the other hand, has two projects currently in her kitty. Having recently completed shooting for the second season of The Family Man, she recently signed a Tamil horror flick with Ashwin Saravanan and upcoming Tamil romantic comedy, Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kadhal which also stars Vijay Sethupathi and Nayanthara.

Samantha is thrilled about her upcoming horror film with director Ashwin Saravanan. Speaking about the film, she recently tweeted: “It’s going to be much more than just a horror film.”

To be produced by Sony Entertainment, the film will mark the maiden collaboration of Ashwin Saravanan, best known for helming Maya and Game Over, and Samantha. The film will also star Prasanna and Prashanth in crucial roles.

Recently, reports emerged that Samantha had turned down an offer to star in the Hindi remake of her own film U-Turn, which had released in Tamil and Telugu recently.

