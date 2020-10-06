Samantha Akkineni and Naga Chaitanya complete 3 years of marriage, she shares a heartfelt post, see pic

regional-movies

Actor Samantha Akkineni on Tuesday took to Instagram to share a post on the completion of her third year of marriage with Naga Chaitanya Akkineni. Sharing a string of pictures, she wrote a heartfelt note to celebrate the occasion.

Samantha wrote: “You are my person and I am yours, that whatever door we come to, we will open it together. Happy anniversary husband @chayakkineni.”

Having met each other on the sets of Gautham Menon’s Ye Maaya Chesave in 2010 and dating for a while, the two got married in 2017 in Goa. It was one of the most-spoken-about weddings in the industry.

On the career front, Samantha has two projects currently in her kitty. Having recently completed shooting for the second season of The Family Man, she recently signed a Tamil horror flick with Ashwin Saravanan and upcoming Tamil romantic comedy, Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kadhal which also stars Vijay Sethupathi and Nayanthara.

Samantha is thrilled about her upcoming horror film with director Ashwin Saravanan. Acknowledging the project, she recently tweeted: “It’s going to be much more than just a horror film.”

To be produced by Sony Entertainment, the film will mark the maiden collaboration of Ashwin Saravanan, best known for helming Maya and Game Over, and Samantha.

The film will also star Prasanna and Prashanth in crucial roles. The project is expected to go on the floors from May and will be wrapped up in two months.

Recently, reports emerged that Samantha has turned down an offer to star in the Hindi remake of her own film U-Turn, which had released in Tamil and Telugu recently.

