Home / Bollywood / Deepika Padukone is the only person Ananya Panday will hug, says ‘I love you Aka’. See their photo

Actor Ananya Panday shared a warm picture with co-star Deepika Padukone and said how the latter was the only person she would hug.

bollywood Updated: Nov 30, 2020, 08:53 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
HT Entertainment Desk
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Deepika Padukone, Ananya Panday and Siddhant Chaturvedi star in Shakun Batra’s next.
Actor Ananya Panday shared a couple of pictures and a video clip at Gateway of India recently. One of them had her hugging Deepika Padukone, with a face mask on.

Sharing this picture, which had Deepika’s back to the camera, she wrote: I love you @DeepikaPadukone Aka. The only person I hug.” For the uninitiated, elder sister is addressed as ‘akka’ in many South Indian languages. But it is not clear if that is the context in which Ananya has addressed her. Deepika has her hair done in a simple knot and is wearing a black t-shirt.

(Left) Ananya Panday’s recent post for Deepika Padukone on Instagram Stories.
(Left) Ananya Panday’s recent post for Deepika Padukone on Instagram Stories.

On Saturday, the trio - Deepika, Ananya and Siddhant Chaturvedi - had been spotted at Gateway of India after they reportedly returned from Alibaug where they shot for Shakun Batra’s film shoot. All three of them had come together again at Siddhant’s place for a Diwali party.

In September this year, after a long coronavirus lockdown, the team got together in Goa to shoot for the film. It was initially scheduled to be shot in Sri Lanka but had to called off owing the pandemic.

While little is known about the film, Deepika did speak briefly about it in an interview to Hindustan Times. She had said: “Although the overall tonality of the film is slightly lighter than my last film, in terms of inner, emotional turmoil my character goes through, it’s quite challenging. The overall genre of the film is something we haven’t seen much in Indian cinema, it’s called domestic noir. I don’t think that’s a genre we are very familiar with, but at the same time the audience is completely ready for it, as we have been exposed to that genre in different ways, whether through Hollywood films or OTT platforms. What I enjoy and look forward to, as far as this film is concerned, Shakun has this strong point with people and relationships. As an audience/ actor I have enjoyed watching and performing these sort of films, whether Piku (2015), Tamasha (2015), Love Aaj Kal, films that deal with intricate human relationships.”

