e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 28, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Bollywood / Deepika Padukone, Ananya Panday, Siddhant Chaturvedi spotted at Gateway of India after shooting for Shakun Batra’s next

Deepika Padukone, Ananya Panday, Siddhant Chaturvedi spotted at Gateway of India after shooting for Shakun Batra’s next

Actors Deepika Padukone, Ananya Panday and Siddhant Chaturvedi, who will now be seen in Shakun Batra’s upcoming untitled film, were spotted together at the Gateway of India on Saturday.

bollywood Updated: Nov 28, 2020, 20:16 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
HT Entertainment Desk
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Siddhant Chaturvedi, Deepika Padukone and Ananya Panday seen at Gateway of India.
Siddhant Chaturvedi, Deepika Padukone and Ananya Panday seen at Gateway of India. (Varinder Chawla)
         

The trio of Shakun Batra’s next: Deepika Padukone, Ananya Panday and Siddhant Chaturvedi were again spotted together in Mumbai. The three were seen at the Gateway of India on Saturday evening. The three had reportedly returned from Alibag after the pack-up of the shoot for the film.

While Deepika was in a black vest and denim shorts paired with a shrug, Ananya was in a skirt and a top. Siddhant was seen in shirt and trousers. All three wore masks as a precautionary measure amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Siddhant Chaturvedi, Deepika Padukone and Ananya Panday at the Gateway of India.
Siddhant Chaturvedi, Deepika Padukone and Ananya Panday at the Gateway of India. ( Varinder Chawla )

The three had recently gathered at Siddhant’s residence as he threw a Diwali bash for the team members of the movie. While Deepika had attended the party in a white attire, Ananya was in a colourful gown and was accompanied by her Khaali Peeli co-star Ishaan Khatter.

The team of Shakun Batra’s next had returned from Goa last month after the film shoot. It was said that they had to pick Goa over Sri Lanka due to travel changes amid the ongoing pandemic.

Also read: Alia Bhatt pens poem on sister Shaheen’s birthday: ‘We’re technically sisters, but I believe you’re my soul mate too’

Talking about the film’s concept, Deepika had told Hindustan Times in an interview, “Although the overall tonality of the film is slightly lighter than my last film, in terms of inner, emotional turmoil my character goes through, it’s quite challenging. The overall genre of the film is something we haven’t seen much in Indian cinema, it’s called domestic noir. I don’t think that’s a genre we are very familiar with, but at the same time the audience is completely ready for it, as we have been exposed to that genre in different ways, whether through Hollywood films or OTT platforms. What I enjoy and look forward to, as far as this film is concerned, Shakun has this strong point with people and relationships. As an audience/ actor I have enjoyed watching and performing these sort of films, whether Piku (2015), Tamasha (2015), Love Aaj Kal, films that deal with intricate human relationships.”

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags
top news
PM Modi reviews Covid-19 vaccine progress in Ahmedabad, Hyderabad and Pune
PM Modi reviews Covid-19 vaccine progress in Ahmedabad, Hyderabad and Pune
‘Had good interaction’: PM visits SII to review Covid vaccine development
‘Had good interaction’: PM visits SII to review Covid vaccine development
‘Not averse to renaming Hyderabad to Bhagyanagar’: UP CM Yogi
‘Not averse to renaming Hyderabad to Bhagyanagar’: UP CM Yogi
Farmers’ groups to continue protest at Delhi border, to discuss strategy later
Farmers’ groups to continue protest at Delhi border, to discuss strategy later
China sending defence minister to Nepal days after Indian foreign secretary’s visit
China sending defence minister to Nepal days after Indian foreign secretary’s visit
PM Modi pushes refrigerated vaccine transport boxes tie up with Luxembourg company in Gujarat
PM Modi pushes refrigerated vaccine transport boxes tie up with Luxembourg company in Gujarat
India-China faceoff: Indian Navy’s MARCOS deployed near Ladakh’s Pangong
India-China faceoff: Indian Navy’s MARCOS deployed near Ladakh’s Pangong
‘Plot to end Jai Jawan, Jai Kisan’: Farmers camp in Delhi, more at borders
‘Plot to end Jai Jawan, Jai Kisan’: Farmers camp in Delhi, more at borders
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesCovid-19 vaccineFarmers Protest LIVEMiG-29K aircraftFarmers’ protestIndia vs Australia Live ScoreDelhi air quality

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

bollywood news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In